The Recruiting Guy

Former Bryant D-lineman commits to Auburn

by Richard Davenport | Today at 2:15 p.m.
Bryant defensive lineman TJ Lindsey (9) chases after Bentonville quarterback Carter Nye (7) during the second quarter of Bryant's' 36-7 win in the Class 7A state championship game on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

Former Bryant defensive lineman TJ Lindsey announced his commitment to Auburn on Saturday. 

Lindsey, 6-4 and 270 pounds, announced his transfer to IMG Academy in Florida on May 27. He narrowed his list of schools to Auburn, Texas, Texas A&M and Miami before choosing the Tigers. 

He also had offers from Arkansas, Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame, Colorado, Houston, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Memphis, TCU and several other schools. 

Lindsey was rated a 3-star recruit by three recruiting services and a 4-star by Rivals. On3.com’s industry ranking lists him as a 4-star prospect.

