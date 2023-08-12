Former Razorbacks star Joe Kleine addresses retired ministers at appreciation luncheon





Retired preachers from around the state enjoyed Corky's pulled pork and a brief pep talk Monday from a former Arkansas Razorbacks basketball great.

Joe Kleine, a retired center with a 1997-98 NBA championship ring, a 1984 Olympic basketball gold medal and 1985 First Team All-Southwest Conference honors, spent time shaking hands, posing for pictures and sharing some of his basketball memories.

At the microphone, he promised not to sing, and he kept his word.

"I just know that I'm very appreciative of, in this day and age, any group of religious leaders. If there was ever a time in this world where it's needed, it's needed now," he said.

As a hoopster, Kleine was an intimidating force. Washington Post columnist Thomas Boswell once said Kleine was "6-feet-11, 255 pounds and every ounce is either muscle or mean."

After 15 seasons in the NBA, including a stint with Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, Kleine became a successful restaurateur. Most recently, he has co-owned two Corky's in Central Arkansas.

Remembered as a ferocious competitor on the court, Kleine is also a faithful Catholic.

Being a good Christian, being a good person and treating people with respect: "Those three things are non-negotiables," he said.

His remarks were greeted by nods of agreement and a number of Amens.

Monday's lunch was part of Swamp Angel Ministries' 24th annual Retired Ministers Appreciation Day. It drew dozens of pastors from a variety of denominations to Philander Smith University in Little Rock.

"We've got Southern Baptists, we've got Assemblies of God, we've got one faithful lone Nazarene, we've got Missionary Baptists and we've got one Presbyterian. We've got some non-denominational folks. ... Methodists [are] the biggest group," said Swamp Angel Ministries President David Bush of El Dorado.

Wilson Borosvskis, minister of music at Dumas Memorial Methodist Church in El Dorado, performed a handbell solo medley that included "Great Is the Lord" and "How Great Thou Art."

Bishop Steven Arnold of Grace United in Little Rock delivered the invocation. C.E. McAdoo, president of Concise Consulting and a retired United Methodist district superintendent, gave the message.

This is the second consecutive year that ministers dined with Razorback royalty.

Last year's luncheon, held at Mabelvale United Methodist Church, featured former Arkansas Razorbacks football coach Ken Hatfield, who compiled a 55-17-1 record while leading the Razorbacks to six consecutive postseason bowls.

Attendees included Jack Wilson, a former United Methodist district superintendent and one-time pastor at St. James United Methodist Church in Little Rock.

While the food is good, it's the camaraderie that matters most.

"I think we come for the fellowship," he said. "It's a heart-warming experience to come and be around pastors who have served faithfully across the years in witness to Christian faith."

McAdoo said he appreciates Swamp Angel Ministries.

"They're making a difference in the life of the church," he said.

The luncheon is always special, he said.

"You come to see friends," he said. "It brings back memories."





Former Arkansas Razorbacks star Joe Kleine addresses a group of retired ministers at Philander Smith University in Little Rock on Monday. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Frank E. Lockwood)





