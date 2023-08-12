Happy birthday. The richness coming to you is born of the demands you make of yourself. You can handle the work, but the universe kicks in for good measure with the crew you need. More highlights: Idealism about your personal life turns out to be realistic. You'll have a brush with fame. You'll receive a big check in the mail.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Taking responsibility for one's life is your usual winning way. But what about when the problem really is them, not you? Avoid those who bring out a lesser side of you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Among the duties you'd prefer not to get today is jury duty -- neither in the legal nor social sense. It's a relief not to be responsible for a verdict. Besides, most sins are self-punishing.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Much as you'd appreciate an indication from the outside world that you're on the right track, it won't help. What matters is that you feel good about where you're headed and stay aware as you proceed.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You've been known to put professional goals front and center, telling people what you'll do, reinforcing with sticky notes and reminders on your smartphone, etc. Do the same with personal goals.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). An interruption of the routine shouldn't displace your purpose. If you feel knocked off center, it's an opportunity to find a stronger purpose with deeper roots. Contemplate what's important and why.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Your creative energy is flowing, and your prevailing mood is one of capricious fun-seeking. Not every whim is a winner but give them each a chance because one will lead to a jackpot.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Not all games are fun. Instead of pinning your hopes for enjoyment on a game, take on a piece of work, then turn it into a game. The real fun happens where it's not expected to.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You feel like dancing around a topic instead of taking it on or thinking about a task instead of actually doing it. This in-between state might not be productive, but who said you always have to be producing something? There is wisdom in the stall.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Being right is a top priority for many who could sacrifice happiness, civility or the good opinion of others at the altar of rightness without actually knowing if they are indeed correct. You take this as a lesson of what not to do.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). While you may not feel motivated to socialize, staying home helps no one. Once up and out, you'll find you have an excellent instinct for where the fun is. Follow it and life gets instantly livelier.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Normally it's not very helpful to think of what might have happened had you arrived on this scene earlier or later, but pondering issues of timing will bring up some key ideas that might inform your next move.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Once upon a time, you would have been very frustrated by the kind of problems you run into today. Now you handle them like a boss, with patience and skill. Celebrate how far you've come.