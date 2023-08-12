Mike Chitwood, sheriff of Volusia County, Fla., warned of the danger and waste of resources as an 11-year-old girl was arrested after texting 911 to report her friend had been kidnapped by an armed man, later confessing it was a prank inspired by a YouTube challenge.

Harendra Singh, a New York restaurateur who was a key witness in a corruption probe, was sentenced to four years in prison for bribing officials including a Nassau County executive who got 12 years, with the judge crediting Singh for his help but calling him "a master of pay-to-play."

Yeayo Russell sued the Los Angeles County sheriff's office after getting punched by a deputy during a traffic stop that got the driver arrested on several charges and Russell and three others held on suspicion of child endangerment because three children were not in car seats.

Tubtim "Sue" Howson of the Detroit area was sentenced to one to five years in prison after being returned to the United States from Thailand, where she fled after killing a Michigan State University student in a New Year's Day hit-and-run.

John Doe, the pseudonym for a former Memphis police officer of the year who's now with the Tennessee Highway Patrol, sued the Nashville department claiming it violated federal law by rescinding a job offer after learning he's HIV-positive.

Verity Beck of suburban Philadelphia remains jailed without bail but will not face a death sentence, prosecutors decided, on charges of shooting her parents and dismembering their bodies with a chainsaw.

Casey Devol of Douglas County, Colo., was sentenced to 31 to 97 years in prison for killing his sister, her boyfriend and their dog, with the district attorney crediting the woman's audio recording of the crime for helping "piece this mystery together and bring justice to their families."

Dana Nessel, attorney general of Ohio, said "all crime victims deserve justice regardless of how long it takes" as Ohio brothers will stand trial in a 1997 Michigan slaying in which a farmer found the victim's remains, minus head and hands.

Alan Todd May, a career fraudster who escaped from prison in Colorado five years ago, was wearing a Rolex and driving a Mercedes when he was captured while moving into a mansion on Florida's Gold Coast, with a U.S. marshal observing, "You can't make this stuff up."