The nation in brief: Child on Texas migrant bus dies on trip

Child on Texas migrant bus dies on trip

AUSTIN, Texas -- A 3-year-old child riding one of Texas' migrant buses died while on the way to Chicago, officials said Friday, the first time the state has announced a death since it began shuttling thousands of migrants from the U.S.-Mexico border last year.

Texas authorities confirmed a child's death in a statement Friday but did not say where the child was from or why they became ill. The Illinois Department of Public Health said the child was 3 years old and died Thursday in Marion County.

"Every loss of life is a tragedy," the Texas Division of Emergency Management said in a statement. "Once the child presented with health concerns, the bus pulled over and security personnel on board called 9-1-1 for emergency attention."

Gov. Greg Abbott spokesperson Renae Eze referred questions Friday night about the child's death to the state's emergency management agency, which has operated the bus program since it launched in 2022.

The child received treatment from paramedics and later died at a hospital, according to the agency. All passengers had their temperature taken and were asked if they had any medical conditions, it said.

Illinois officials said in a statement they were working with health officials, state police and federal authorities "to the fullest extent possible to get answers in this tragic situation."

Wisconsin fake-elector lawsuit cleared

MADISON, Wis. -- A Wisconsin judge has allowed a civil lawsuit filed against 10 fake electors for former President Donald Trump and two of his attorneys to proceed this week, rejecting a move to dismiss the case.

The lawsuit is moving ahead in Wisconsin after Michigan's attorney general last month filed felony charges against 16 Republicans who acted as fake electors for Trump, accusing them of submitting false certificates that confirmed they were legitimate electors despite Joe Biden's victory in the state.

The fake elector plan was central to the federal indictment filed against Trump this month alleging that he tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Federal prosecutors said the scheme originated in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, has signaled that he is relying on federal investigators while not ruling out a state probe.

The pending civil suit, filed by two Democratic electors and a voter, seeks $2.4 million from the fake electors and two of Trump's attorneys, alleging they were part of a conspiracy. It also seeks to disqualify the Republicans from ever serving as electors again.

'21 Arizona arrest of Trump aide reported

PHOENIX -- Boris Epshteyn, a longtime aide to former President Donald Trump, was arrested in 2021 after he was accused of repeatedly groping two women in an Arizona nightclub, according to police records.

Epshteyn pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct charges in Scottsdale city court after prosecutors dropped charges of attempted sexual abuse, assault-touching and "harass-repeated acts." He paid a fine and served probation, and his conviction was set aside earlier this year.

The arrest was reported Thursday by The Arizona Republic. Epshteyn, who is advising Trump's 2024 presidential campaign, declined to comment to The Associated Press.

A club security guard flagged down police early in the morning of Oct. 10, 2021, and told officers that women had complained that Epshteyn had touched them inappropriately, according to a police report and body-worn camera footage released under Arizona's public records law.

One woman told officers Epshteyn was especially aggressive toward her 23-year-old sister.

"All night he's been like touching me and my sister, especially my sister," she said over loud music during an interview captured on the officer's body camera. "He kind of cornered her and grabbed her and like [was] just making her super-uncomfortable. Touching her after we repeatedly told him to stop touching her."

"We have a high tolerance of people being weird, but that was above and beyond," she said.

Favre remains in Mississippi welfare suit

JACKSON, Miss. -- The Mississippi Supreme Court says it will not remove former NFL quarterback Brett Favre as a defendant in a civil lawsuit that seeks to recover millions of dollars of misspent welfare money meant to help some of the poorest people in the United States.

A panel of three justices issued a brief ruling this week, denying an appeal from Favre.

His attorneys said in written arguments in May that the Mississippi Department of Human Services is making "utterly meritless" legal arguments in suing the Pro Football Hall of Famer.

In April, Hinds County Circuit Judge Faye Peterson denied Favre's request to be removed from the lawsuit, which names more than three dozen people or businesses as defendants.

Prosecutors say millions of federal welfare dollars for low-income Mississippi residents were squandered on projects supported by wealthy or well-connected people from 2016 to 2019.



