Kin of man killed by FBI respond

PROVO, Utah -- An armed Utah man killed by FBI agents after making violent threats against President Joe Biden was described by family and neighbors as a gun enthusiast and devoted churchgoer who became distraught over what he saw as "a corrupt and overreaching government."

The family insisted in a statement Thursday that Air Force veteran Craig Deleeuw Robertson would not have acted on the threats and committed violence over political disagreements, despite court records in which prosecutors depicted him as radicalized.

Robertson, who public records say was 74 years old, was killed Wednesday by agents trying to serve a warrant at his Provo home hours before the president landed in Utah to visit a Veterans Affairs hospital in Salt Lake City, about 45 miles away.

Prosecutors had filed three felony charges against Robertson under seal for alleged threats, including one this week that he was "cleaning the dust off the M24 sniper rifle" in anticipation of Biden's Utah visit.

The self-employed woodworker was largely homebound and had limited mobility, his family said. Robertson referred to himself as a "MAGA Trumper," a reference to former President Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" slogan, and posted threats including against Biden, the FBI and numerous law enforcement officials overseeing court cases against Trump, according to an FBI affidavit.

"There was very little he could do but exercise his First Amendment right to free speech," Robertson's family said in a statement posted to social media. The statement added that he was a decent man who voiced his "sometimes intemperate" grievances "in what has become the public square of our age -- the internet."

The family added that it had no animosity against law enforcement agents who took part in the events leading up to his death.

"The salient point is that he was never actually going to hurt anyone," family member Julie Robertson said in a text message. "He didn't even leave his house on the day of the presidential visit."

The FBI investigation began following a March tip about a threat Robertson made on Trump's social media platform, Truth Social. Robertson also referenced a "presidential assassination" and posted threats against Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and New York Attorney General Letitia James, authorities said.

He called for assassinating the president and vice president, called an assault rifle a "Democrat eradicator" and regularly posted photos of firearms accompanied by threatening messages, they said.

Local firefighters Thursday laid flowers in front of Robertson's home after cleaning blood off the area.

Robertson was armed at the time of the shooting, according to two law enforcement sources who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to discuss details of an ongoing investigation.

In addition to growing concerns about online radicalization, the fatal confrontation came as Trump and other Republicans, who have traditionally touted themselves as the party of law and order, have escalated their verbal attacks on law enforcement and especially the FBI.

Agency spokesperson Sandra Barker declined to say if agents were wearing body cameras.

Military records show Robertson is a U.S. Air Force veteran who entered active duty in 1970 and served four or fewer years, according to Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek.

He was an airman first class and last stationed at Chanute Air Force Base in Illinois, which has since been decommissioned. Further details on his service were not immediately available.

A White House official who requested anonymity to discuss the matter said Biden was briefed after the raid. He made no mention of it during his Thursday appearance in Salt Lake.

Information for this article was contributed by Tara Copp, Thomas Peipert, Chris Megerian and Jennifer Farrar of The Associated Press.