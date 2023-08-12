Lawmakers call for audit of Augusta after accusations of misused funds

State auditors have recommended an investigation into the finances of Augusta following accusations of misappropriated funds.

Since 2016, the small Woodruff County city with fewer than 2,000 people has managed to avoid a state-mandated audit of its finances. However, following allegations from City Council members that the mayor misappropriated funds, a legislative subcommittee responsible for oversight of audits for cities and counties has recommended state officials review Augusta's books.

"We're looking for fraud, and I'll be very surprised if we don't find it," said state Sen. David Wallace, co-chair of the Legislative Joint Auditing Committee.

The committee approved a motion Thursday to conduct "a limited scope" audit on Augusta's finances for 2020, 2021 and 2022. The proposal, sponsored by Wallace, needs approval from the Legislative Joint Auditing's executive committee, which is scheduled to meet next month.

If officials find anything criminal, the findings will be referred to the prosecuting attorney, Wallace said.

Wallace, who is also co-chair of the Legislative Auditing Executive Committee, said his proposed plan for a limited audit will pass. The city has already contracted with auditing firm EGP to conduct a private audit, but the firm won't be done with its audit until June 2024.

It is the second time in three months Augusta officials have met with state legislators to discuss the missing audits. Since the previous meeting in June the city has hired a private auditing firm to review its books, but after another a meeting that included allegations from two council members the city had misappropriated funds, lawmakers said state officials need to look at more recent years.

The allegations came from Perry Galloway, a member of Augusta's City Council. Galloway read a letter during Thursday's meeting alleging Mayor Jeff Collins used city funds to pay for personal food and travel, and to give himself a 3% cost-of-living raise. The letter was written by attorney Grant Ballard, who put in a Freedom of Information Act request on the city's spending.

Collins said he had answers for the allegations. He contends the 3% raise was approved by the council but said he is willing to give it up. He also contends that funds for food were used to pay for lunch while he was on official city business out of town, along with catering for a holiday party for city employees.

Galloway said the raise was for city staff, not for elected officials.

"I'm not doing anything any other mayor hasn't done," Collins said.

Collins also told committee members the allegations were off topic, saying Augusta officials were called to Little Rock to discuss the ongoing audit, not issues of misappropriation of city funds. His interruption as Galloway was set to begin reading the letter also drew a rebuke from the committee for being out of order.

"I'm not going to sit there and be attacked like [that]," Collins told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Friday.

Collins' early exit from Thursday's meeting, and the profane comments he made to himself during the meeting, prompted a strong rebuke from Wallace.

"In my nine years here as a state representative and a state senator, I have never seen a committee so disrespected," Wallace said.

Collins said he regretted the profanity.

"I've got answers for all of these, but what has this got to do with legislative audit?" Collins told the committee.

Council Member Lisa Gillespie agreed with Collins, saying in an interview Friday that Augusta officials were not called to Little Rock to address allegations of misappropriation, but rather to update lawmakers on the ongoing audit.

"If anything illegal is going on, I'm sure the auditors will find [it]," Gillespie said.

Collins said the lack of an audit predated his tenure as mayor, which began in 2019. He said the firm the city contracted with to do its audit was behind when he took over as mayor and that the covid pandemic delayed things even more.

Collins said he welcomes state auditors taking a look at Augusta's books and described the allegations as "just politics."

"They've been accusing me of something since I've been in office," he said.

"My interpretation of what we're experiencing today is that it will all work itself [out] in time once the audit runs its course," said state Sen. Kim Hammer, R-Benton.