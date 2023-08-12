Legislators look into payments by Pulaski County Regional Solid Waste Management District

The Pulaski County Regional Solid Waste Management District paid a contractor and a related company about $912,000 for advertising and media services and waste tire coordination services over a 5½-year period, and the contractor and the company owned by the contractor were paid about $355,000 before bids were solicited and contracts were entered into, an auditor said Friday.

The contractor is Leslie Morris and her company is Morris Media & Management, according to the regional solid waste management district's Executive Director Craig Douglass.

Jimmy Locke, senior auditor for Arkansas Legislative Audit, said the regional solid waste management district paid about $622,000 to the company owned by the contractor for advertising and media services and about $290,000 to the contractor for waste tire coordination services during the period from Dec. 1, 2016, through June 30, 2022.

The district did not solicit bids or enter into contracts for advertising/media services and waste tire coordination services until March 22, 2019, and May 18, 2021, respectively, he said during a meeting of the Joint Legislative Auditing Committee.

Locke said payments of $142,973 for advertising and media services and $212,624 for waste tire coordination services before these dates were made without obtaining bids as required by state law and without executed contracts in noncompliance with state law.

Douglass told lawmakers he started work as the regional solid waste management district's executive director July 1, 2017, and he is paid $130,000 a year by the district, which also provides a vehicle to him.

With the advent of the development of a new waste tire program in 2017 approved by the Legislature, district officials felt it was important to quickly bring on board an independent contractor to monitor the development of the new program and the regulations governing the new program, he said.

Douglass said he didn't know he was violating the law at the time, but he knows that now. The district is required to seek bids for purchases of $35,000, he said.

He said the $290,000 paid to the waste tire coordinator was over the 5½-year period and averaged about $4,400 per month.

The $622,000 in media and advertising services paid over the 5½-year period was "100% pass through" of verified media placement, Douglass said. He said the district paid no commission for these services.

The district's media and advertising budget is about $125,000 per year, he said.

All media placement is now billed directly to the district and handled by the district's chief financial officer because the coordinator does not have time as a result of the workload from the waste tire program, Douglass said.

All bids have been taken and all contracts are now in place, he said.

In response to questions from a handful of lawmakers about his relationship with Morris, Douglass said he and Morris have only a professional relationship and they have been friends for about 30 years. But he said Morris is not his girlfriend, and he hasn't had a romantic relationship with anyone associated with Morris Media & Management.

Douglass said his company, Craig Douglass Communications, has not been paid out of the money that the district paid Morris Media & Management for advertising and media services.

Locke said the regional solid waste management district made more than $63,000 in contributions to charities and organizations that did not align with the purpose of solid waste management districts or "the public purpose doctrine," about which the state Supreme Court has stated, "No principle of constitutional law is more fundamental or more firmly established than the rule that the State cannot, within the limits of due process, appropriate public funds to a private purpose."

He noted the attorney general in a 2012 advisory opinion wrote that "the public benefit attending any expenditure of public funds must be clear and direct, with any private benefit being merely incidental ..."

The district's more than $63,000 in contributions to charities and other organizations not aligning with the purpose of the district or the public purpose doctrine included $30,000 paid to the Clinton Foundation to sponsor an art exhibit, $17,000 paid to a nonprofit organization established and managed by Douglass, and more than $14,000 in donations to groups that did not have contracts for services, Locke said.

Douglass said the $30,000 paid to the Clinton Foundation, outlined in the written agreement between the foundation and the district, was for the plastic recycling exhibit "Washed Ashore."

The exhibit of sculptures made from plastic harvested from rivers, lakes and oceans was on display targeting elementary school trips and the general public, he said. About 3,000 people attended and reviewed the recycling exhibit, he said.

The exhibit was directly associated with the purpose and mission of the regional solid waste management district, Douglass said.

But state Sen. Mark Johnson, R-Ferndale, said "I respectfully disagree."

State Rep. David Ray, R-Maumelle, said many of his constituents in Pulaski County "would be livid" to learn that $30,000 of the district's funds were given to the Clinton Foundation.

Douglass said the district's $17,000 contribution to the Recycling Resources Foundation in 2019 enabled the nonprofit to conduct recycling-related research.The foundation was registered by him to further the recycling mission on a statewide basis, he said.

The foundation has so far qualified for two grants of $5,000 each by the Arkansas Economic Development Commission for private industry research for plastic recycling and glass recycling, he said. The glass recycling research performed by the foundation contributed to the recent announcement of a glass recycling plant in North Little Rock, initially creating 30 private sector jobs, he said.

Douglass said he has done some of the research for the foundation over the last year and a half, and the foundation has paid Craig Douglass Communications.

Other district donations supported nonprofit groups such as Keep Sherwood Beautiful, Keep North Little Rock Beautiful, the annual Arkansas Recycling Coalition and the annual Little Rock Sustainability Conference, he said.

Locke said the district purchased two paintings for $15,046 in January 2017 and donated the paintings to the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau in July 2020. He questioned whether the purchase and subsequent donation meet the purpose of regional solid waste management districts.

Douglass said prior to his employment by the district, the previous district executive director approved the purchase of the paintings in January of 2017, and that was not a proper expenditure.

While the paintings in question were considered to be "on loan" to the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau at the Robinson Center, the district's board decided to donate the paintings to the bureau rather than carry them on the district's books, he said.

Johnson said the two paintings for the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau are "an absolute abuse." Douglass said he agreed with Johnson.

Locke said auditors found that district made $700 in improper reimbursements to Douglass without a clear and direct public benefit. The reimbursements included $501 for an employee Christmas party in 2017, $137 for parking and meals for which the district had already paid with the district credit card, and $62 for a lunch with district staff with no business purpose indicated, he said.

As for the $137 reimbursed to Douglass for parking and meals for which the district had already paid, he said Douglass subsequently reimbursed $64 to the district, leaving $73 due to the district.

Douglass said the reimbursements to him were for district-related events for district staff, and all events, including recycling-related activities associated with the events, are now billed directly to the district when they occur, he said.

Locke said the Arkansas Legislative Audit report on the regional solid waste management district has been forwarded to prosecuting attorney Will Jones and Attorney General Tim Griffin.

Over the objection of Sen. Linda Chesterfield, D-Little Rock, the Joint Legislative Auditing Committee approved a motion by Sen. Ben Gilmore, R-Crossett, to not take action on the audit report Friday and defer the matter until next month.

Gilmore said, "It takes time for the prosecutor's office to look at all the facts and to look at everything pertaining to what might end up being a case.

"I think it is pertinent for this committee keep it open until such time we know what the prosecutor's office intends to do," he said.

Locke said the audit report on the Pulaski County Regional Solid Waste Management District resulted from Arkansas Legislative Audit identifying questionable district disbursements when auditors conducted another engagement in 2022.

The district was established in 1992 and serves Pulaski County and the municipalities in the county, he said. The district is governed by a board made up of the Pulaski County judge and the majors of Jacksonville, Little Rock, Maumelle, North Little Rock, Sherwood and Wrightsville, he said.

The district assists local governments in Pulaski County with planning and overseeing municipal solid waste management programs, administers recycling grants and operates a waste tire management program, Locke said.