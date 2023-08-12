Dedicated officers

Last Thursday, on what was arguably the hottest day of the summer so far, my friend and I were driving to Little Rock for an event, when her car drove over a pothole and the left front tire shattered. As we tried to contact someone to help us, a black SUV pulled up on the shoulder behind us and a young woman emerged. I thought she was a police officer, but she is actually an investigator with the Arkansas attorney general's office. Her name is Amber Kalmer; she had noticed us stuck as she passed, and she turned around and came back. No one had radioed her!

Next thing we knew, an Arkansas state trooper pulled up. Between Ms. Kalmer and Officer Korbin Freeman, what could have been a disaster became a seldom-recognized example of public service at its finest. Officer Freeman handled the car for us, and Ms. Kalmer actually drove us to our destination.

Both the Arkansas attorney general's office and the Arkansas State Police shone brightly that day through the actions of these dedicated young officers.

DIANNE ROGERS

and JANETTA KEARNEY

Hot Springs

Bogged in ideologies

My sense of both the Democrats and Republicans is that at the legislative level their ability to define problems and work out solutions has deteriorated over the last 30 to 40 years. Each has becoming increasingly bogged down in ideology which has gotten in the way of realistic analysis, program design and execution.

There is a tendency for the Democrats to place their faith in throwing money at the problem. The Republicans tend to favor the wealthy upper 10 percent, ignore obvious problems and reduce or redirect revenue to rent-seekers. Both parties operate in the now and demonstrate an inability to consider future consequences.

Increasingly the executive branch has become less effective in designing and executing effective programs, with the biggest problems being the exercise of cost management and control as well as measuring program efficiency and efficacy. This applies to both Republican and Democratic administrations. A contributing factor is the practice of rewarding key supporters with top jobs rather than attempting to identify competent people from either party as well as career professionals to fill key administrative positions. Donald Trump's exercise of this custom, plus emphasis on loyalty, created a nadir in administration competence in the executive branch and has managed to spill over into the legislative.

Joe Biden would have to work really hard to not improve on Trump's administration. The challenge is putting in place improved political, leadership, and managerial skills able to move the country to a place where it should and needs to be.

ROD NEAL

Little Rock

Opinion worth cost

Thank you for adding George Will to the editorial page/Voices section. In my opinion, the opinion pages are worth the subscription price all by themselves. Please keep up the great work.

JOHN MURPHY

Hot Springs Village

The moral questions

Is the devil of division destined to destroy our democracy? Will red and blue "realities" continue to diverge? Do our news sources have the health of democracy or advertising revenue as a primary goal? Should we be more discerning consumers of "facts"?

Is it delusional to think that "a culture of war" could bring about a positive outcome? If we cannot stand strong and advocate fiercely for the values we treasure without threatening, demeaning or cheating others, how far must we fall?

Are we drifting away from the Christian value of compassion? If we do not shine a light on this drift, where will the descent into darkness end? What cost must we pay for ignoring the harm and suffering that follow from violent threats? Are we men in America confusing cold-hearted toughness and desire for dominance with mature masculinity?

Will we find the courage to stand against dehumanizing disinformation? Have we convinced ourselves that God will smile upon us even if we prevail by using intimidation and deception? Are we willing to ponder what failure to find a "path of peace" will look like for our children before it's too late?

Have we convinced ourselves that we somehow have a right to use any means necessary to "defeat" those fellow Americans we label "the enemy"? Is this assumption tantamount to an admission that selfish lust for power has become our idol and our morality has been buried beneath the shadows of self-deception? To be consistent, should we teach our children to distort the truth and use intimidation to get their way?

Does the encouragement by Jesus to have compassion for our neighbors only apply if they agree with us? If we are unwilling to rise above the "tribal war" for the health of our nation, how can we expect the shining city on a hill to be forever blessed?

JERRY HENDERSON

Little Rock