Little Rock Police: One person dead, one injured in Saturday morning shooting

The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed one person and injured another Saturday morning, the department said in a tweet.

Officers responded to a call about the shooting at 3 Richsmith Circle just before 3:40 a.m. and found two victims shot, police said. One person died at the scene and the other was taken to a local hospital.

Mark Edwards, a spokesman for the Little Rock Police Department, said in a text just before 8:20 a.m. that both victims were males.

The identities of the victims were not immediately released.

Police have asked that anyone with information about this shooting contact homicide detectives by calling (501) 371-4660.