Little Rock Police: One person dead, one injured in Saturday morning shooting

by Remington Miller | Today at 8:42 a.m.
FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this Jan. 26, 2021 file photo.

The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed one person and injured another Saturday morning, the department said in a tweet.

Officers responded to a call about the shooting at 3 Richsmith Circle just before 3:40 a.m. and found two victims shot, police said. One person died at the scene and the other was taken to a local hospital. 

Mark Edwards, a spokesman for the Little Rock Police Department, said in a text just before 8:20 a.m. that both victims were males.

The identities of the victims were not immediately released. 

Police have asked that anyone with information about this shooting contact homicide detectives by calling (501) 371-4660. 

