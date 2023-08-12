



David Hogg, a survivor of the 2018 Parkland, Fla., school shooting, has started a political action committee aiming to encourage young people to run for office. This week, Hogg announced that he founded the Leaders We Deserve PAC with Kevin Lata, campaign manager for U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost, D-Orlando, who became the first Gen Z congressman last fall. Hogg was also a co-founder of March for Our Lives, a movement in which students called for stronger gun control laws. In an email seeking donations, Hogg described the political action committee as an effort to elect young leaders across the country as well as "defeat the far-right's agenda and advance a progressive vision for the future." Hogg pointed to how younger generations have been treated in politics -- and what they've accomplished. Young voters, he said, pushed for stricter gun laws after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, where 17 students and faculty members were killed. "Bada** young people have a habit of being underestimated -- and I have a habit of scaring the s*** out of Republicans by proving that, while we might be young, we are powerful," Hogg said.

The organizer of a Malaysian music festival is seeking $2.7 million from British band The 1975 after its lead singer's on-stage protest of the country's anti-gay laws prompted authorities to shut down the festival, the company's lawyer said Friday. Future Sound Asia sent a letter to the band this week demanding compensation over a breach of contract, said lawyer David Dinesh Mathew. During the July 21 performance, the band's Matty Healy used profanities in his speech criticizing the Malaysian government's stance against homosexuality before kissing bassist Ross MacDonald during the opening show at the Good Vibes Festival in Kuala Lumpur. Footage of the performance was posted on social media and sparked backlash in the predominantly Muslim country, where homosexuality is a crime punishable by up to 20 years in prison and caning. The government slammed Healy's conduct, blacklisted the band and cut short the three-day festival. Some in the LGBTQ+ community also took to social media to criticize the band, saying Healy had disrupted the work of activists pushing for change and endangered the community. Mathew said the band had given a written pledge that it would adhere to all local guidelines and regulations. Instead, Healy's "use of abusive language, equipment damage, and indecent stage behaviour" caused financial losses, he said. Future Sound Asia demanded that The 1975 acknowledge its liability and pay the requested sum, or Mathew vowed action in the courts of England. The band canceled its shows in Taiwan and Jakarta, Indonesia, after the incident in the Malaysian capital. It wasn't the first such display by Healy in the name of LGBTQ+ rights: In 2019, he kissed a male fan during a concert in the United Arab Emirates.





Matty Healy of The 1975 performs on day two of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Grant Park in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)





