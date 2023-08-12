Canoo expected to report 2Q loss

Electric vehicle maker Canoo is expected to report another loss when it releases its second quarter earnings results after U.S. stock markets close on Monday.

A consensus of three analysts predicts a loss of 19 cents per share for the quarter compared with a year-ago loss of 68 cents per share, according to Yahoo Finance. Startup Canoo has yet to post a profitable quarter. The company is not expected to post revenue for the quarter, according to the analysts.

In mid-July Canoo said it delivered three Crew Transportation Vehicles to Kennedy Space Center in Florida as part of a contract with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. The vehicles will convey astronauts to the launch pad for NASA's Artemis lunar missions.

In May, Canoo posted a loss of $90.1 million for its first quarter for 2023 but maintained it would complete 20,000 cars by the end of the year. The company says it has an order book valued at more than $2.8 billion.

A call and live webcast to discuss the second quarter results along with a question and answer period with analysts is scheduled for 4 p.m. Monday. The webcast will be available at Canoo's investor relations website, while dial in listeners may call (877) 407-9169 with the access ID of 13740414. A replay will be available on the website from shortly after the meeting through Aug. 28 with the call available at (877) 660-6853 with the replay ID of 13740414.

Canoo shares closed at 51 cents, down less than a cent or about 1% in trading Friday on the Nasdaq. Shares have traded as low as 41 cents and as high as $4.39 over the past year.

-- John Magsam

Crews & Associates adds sites in 3 states

Crews & Associates of Little Rock announced Friday it has opened public-finance branch offices in Houston; Salt Lake City; and Chapel Hill, N.C. to broaden its customer base.

"These new offices – and the employees leading them – will help us grow our national public finance footprint," said Michael Lambert, head of national public finance for Crews. "They offer attractive markets for us to expand into."

Crews is an affiliate of First Security Bancorp of Searcy. The firm has branches in Arkansas, Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and West Virginia.

-- Andrew Moreau

Tyson, Murphy USA lead index's flat day

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday-Friday at 896.58, down 0.30.

Shares of Tyson Foods rose 2.8% and Murphy USA shares rose 1%. Dillard's Inc. shares fell 1.6% and ArcBest Corp. shares dropped 1%.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.