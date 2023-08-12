Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" -- Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md.; former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican presidential candidate; Gabriel Sterling, chief operating officer of the Georgia secretary of state's office. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's "Meet the Press" -- Former Vice President Mike Pence, a Republican presidential candidate; Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' "Face the Nation" -- Reps. Jill Tokuda, D-Hawaii, and Mike Turner, R-Ohio; Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell; Robert Pape, professor of political science at the University of Chicago. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's "State of the Union" -- Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii; Rep. Dan Goldman, D-N.Y.; former Texas Rep. Will Hurd, a Republican presidential candidate. 8 a.m.

"Fox News Sunday" -- Reps. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, and Adam Smith, D-Wash. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

The Associated Press