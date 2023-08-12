Nonprofit creates housing subsidiary

ROGERS — The Excellerate Foundation has created a subsidiary to speed the development of affordable housing in Northwest Arkansas.

The wholly owned subsidiary is called Excellerate Housing LLC, according to a news release from the nonprofit foundation Monday.

“The affordable housing crisis has been with us for years, but it continues to intensify in the wake of the covid-19 pandemic, historic inflation, and a population growth rate that shows no signs of slowing down,” Jeff Webster, Excellerate president and CEO, said in the news release.

He added Excellerate Housing will help those who have been hit the hardest by a lack of affordable housing, especially those who fall into the category of the acronym ALICE: asset limited, income constrained and employed, according to the release.

Excellerate Housing represents six years of work to find solutions for affordable housing. Among the goals are to unify area stakeholders to find housing funding and to make the most of that money, according to the release.

“When we first adopted housing as one of our program pillars, there wasn’t a lot of attention given to the issue,” Henry Ho, board chair of the Excellerate Foundation, said in the news release. “But a study funded by Walton Family Foundation in 2019 shined a spotlight on the housing crisis, which had been an almost invisible problem to many of those in the community.” The Rogers-based foundation sparked the creation of the NWA Regional Fund, according to the release, and area banks invested more than $40 million in equity for five affordable housing developments in Northwest Arkansas.

Excellerate is involved in a proposal to help alleviate the problem of finding affordable housing for teachers in the Bentonville School District. The district proposed donating some of its land to build housing for school employees and possibly others in the community. The proposal involves 9 acres just east of Bentonville High School and just north of Southeast 21st Street, according to information from the district. Only 6 of those acres can be developed because the other 3 are in a floodplain, according to the information.

The district awaits an attorney general’s opinion on the legality of the plan.