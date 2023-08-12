FOOTBALL

Raiders' WR injured

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams limped off the practice field Friday with what appeared to be a leg injury, but Coach Josh McDaniels said he didn't "think it was crazy serious." Adams, who has made first-team All-Pro each of the past three seasons, was injured during the Raiders' joint practice with the San Francisco 49ers. In his first season with the Raiders last year, Adams caught 100 passes for 1,516 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Death unrelated to sport

The death of a freshman football player at Liberty University was not football-related, first-year Flames Coach Jamey Chadwell said Friday. Chadwell said the team learned of the passing of Tajh Boyd, 19, from Chesapeake, Va., on Saturday. A spokesman for the Lynchburg police said this week that police had looked into the death and determined a criminal investigation was not necessary.

BASKETBALL

Bucks star out for Cup

Giannis Antetokounmpo will not play for Greece at the Basketball World Cup that starts later this month, with the Milwaukee Bucks star saying Friday he and his medical advisers decided that he's simply not ready to compete. Antetokounmpo had surgery on his left knee earlier this summer.

BASEBALL

Blue Jays demote Manoah

The Toronto Blue Jays optioned right-hander Alek Manoah to Buffalo on Friday, the second time this season the 2022 AL Cy Young Award finalist has been demoted to the minor leagues. Manoah (3-9) allowed four runs in four-plus innings in a loss at Cleveland on Thursday. He's 2-2 with a 4.91 ERA over seven starts since July 7, when he returned from his first demotion.

Bautista signs, to retire

Former big league slugger Jose Bautista signed a one-day contract so he could retire with the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday, one day before his name is added to the team's level of excellence. The 42-year-old Bautista played for eight teams during 15 seasons in the majors, making his final appearance with Philadelphia in 2018. He hit .247 with 344 home runs and 975 RBI in 1,798 games.

TRACK

Teen sprinter suspended

The Florida teenager who beat Noah Lyles in a 100 meter race in April has been suspended for a positive doping test, track and field investigators said Friday. The Athletics Integrity Unit said it issued 18-year-old Issam Asinga with a "notice of allegation" about a positive test for GW1516, a banned substance with a notorious reputation.

TENNIS

Pegula tops Gauff

Jessica Pegula beat doubles partner Coco Gauff 6-2, 5-7, 7-5 in an all-American match Friday to advance to the National Bank Open semifinals for the third consecutive year. Tied 5-5 in the third set, the sixth-seeded Gauff double-faulted for a ninth time while defending a breakpoint to give the sixth-seeded Pegula the edge.

De Minaur pulls upset

Alex de Minaur beat second-seeded Daniil Medvedev 7-6 (7), 7-5 on Friday to reach the National Bank Open semifinals. Medvedev, the Russian who won the 2021 in Toronto, had seven double-faults -- the last on match point on a warm, sunny afternoon at Sobeys Stadium. De Minaur will face Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in a battle of unseeded players in their first career Masters 1000 semifinal.

GOLF

Cam Smith leads LIV event

Cameron Smith bounced back from his worst finish of the year with a 5-under 66 on Friday, giving him a one-shot lead over Charles Howell III at LIV Golf-Bedminster. Smith finished 35th last week at The Greenbrier. He had never been to the course at Bedminster, but he found the course and his game more to his liking.

SOCCER

Kane accepts Munich transfer

England captain Harry Kane's transfer from Tottenham to Bayern Munich is "imminent," Spurs Manager Ange Postecoglou said Friday, in a deal that will reportedly be worth more than $110 million. Kane arrived at a Munich hospital on Friday evening for medical tests as fans gathered outside the club's headquarters.