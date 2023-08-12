100 years ago

Aug. 12, 1923

EL DORADO -- Five men are in the Union county jail, charged with being members of a mob that lynched Ed Brock, a negro teamster, at Murphyville, six miles northeast of Norphlet, at 2 o'clock Friday afternoon, details of which just reached El Dorado tonight. ... Information gathered by the officers is that the negro insulted Mrs. W. C. Ranoff and when she told her husband the latter got a gun and captured the negro. Ranoff claims he intended bringing the youth into El Dorado and putting him into the hands of the law, but that before he could do this a mob of oil workers quickly formed, seized the negro and whipped him. Not satisfied with this punishment, the mob hung the negro to the limb of a tree and then riddled the body with bullets. The dead negro remained hanging to the tree until 10 o'clock this morning, when it was cut down by officers and the arrests followed.

50 years ago

Aug. 12, 1973

CUMMINS PRISON FARM -- The Cummins Prison Farm inmate band, an important public relations function of the state Correction Department and the inmate population itself, is struggling to overcome a problem in its continuing history of adversity. The band, which bills itself as the Ball and Chain Gang, has been a subject of controversy since it was organized years ago. The concern over the inmates appearing in public was resurrected last week following the escape by two band members, Harold Stone and James Rayburn. The incident occurred at a time when prison officials were boasting about how few escapes occurred under the present administration. But the real impact was felt by the five band members who were left to face a full schedule of performances. Auditions are planned at the prison this week to fill the vacancies, and officials are hopeful the band can live up to most of its commitments.

25 years ago

Aug. 12, 1998

CONWAY -- The city is asking a court to restrict how Conway Regional Medical Center spends its income. The city wants the court to require that the hospital obey a 1974 lease and use its income only to improve the hospital building, which is owned by the city. Hospital officials say doing so would jeopardize medical care at the facility. Those are among the latest salvos being fired in the legal battle between the city and hospital regarding who owns the hospital and its assets. City officials also are contending that a 1938 newspaper article and other evidence supports the city's contention that hospital board members must be approved by the City Council. Those contentions are contained in motions the city filed this month in Faulkner County Circuit Court. Last year, the city filed a lawsuit against the hospital, saying it violated its lease with the city by not having board members approved and refusing to allow the mayor to look at hospital financial records. The lawsuit is part of a long battle between the city and the hospital, which is run by Conway Regional Medical Center Inc., a non-profit corporation.

10 years ago

Aug. 12, 2013

HEBER SPRINGS -- Ozark Flyboard flew into the state Memorial Day weekend, touting a new water sport that is like having "jet packs for your feet." ... A Flyboard closely resembles a wakeboard, in the sense that your feet are strapped into boots on the top of a board, but that is where the similarities diminish. Instead of being pulled by a rope, there is a 40-foot fire hose between you and an instructor-powered personal watercraft, and you don't cruise across the surface of the water, you "surf the sky." More than 750 pounds of pressurized water shoots from the steering nozzle at the rear of the personal watercraft to the base of a Flyboard. The water is then forced out of two pipes on the underside of the board, which propels the "pilot" out of the water and into the air, mimicking human-powered flight -- similar to a fictional hoverboard. The throttle on the personal watercraft controls how high the rider or pilot goes; the pilot chooses the direction he wants to fly, and the 360-degree-mounted hose allows for untangled, often acrobatic, maneuvering.