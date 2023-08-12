Pea Ridge home occupation request OK’d despite neighbor’s opposition

PEA RIDGE -- All requests that appeared before the Pea Ridge Planning Commission were approved Aug. 1.

The meeting began with two items presented in public hearings. Only one person spoke on one of the issues.

Joe Diangeles spoke against a home occupation permit request by Sheena and Candice Lacey at 2413 Turner Way.

The Laceys said they have a business for an inflatable mobile batting cage. The women said there is no signage, no additional traffic and no business conducted at the house. They said the inflatable cage is stored in their garage.

Diangeles, who said he lives across the street from the petitioner, said, "We'd like to keep our area residential. There are plenty of storage units to store stuff in. It could be done out of a storage unit. We don't want our neighborhood to turn into a business area. It just encourages others to do the same."

The request was approved.

Jeff and Tina Hill, 12823 Sugar Creek Road, requested the city rezone land from agricultural to residential. The Hills told city officials they wish to build a single-family home.

City building official Tony Townsend said the land is in a flood plain, which will require certain conditions for the property.

The request was approved.

Under old business, the city had the preliminary plat for Walnut Hill phases 4 and 5 on the agenda. The item was tabled at the July meeting as there was no representative present to discuss the business. Rausch Coleman has added 11 parcels and conformed to the new code revisions allowing 60-foot lot widths and 8,000-square-foot mini lot areas.

In other business, planners approved the preliminary plat for Walnut Hill phases.

City Planning Director Jessica Grady told planners that she had discovered additional rules which will require a large-scale development for a restaurant being planned by Pensago.

"We will need to do an administrative review," she said. "Tony [Townsend, building official] and I will work together for review."