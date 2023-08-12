Police arrest Oaklawn employee

HOT SPRINGS -- An accounting room employee was arrested Thursday morning at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort in the theft of almost $200,000 in currency, with authorities alleging he hid the cash in his shoes and a lunch box.

Spencer Garrett Lee, 29, who lists a West Sunlight Trail address, was taken into custody shortly after 11:30 a.m. and charged with two counts of theft of property over $25,000, each punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Lee, who lists no prior criminal history, was later released on a $45,000 bond and is set to appear on Sept. 5 in Garland County District Court.

According to the probable cause affidavit, on Thursday morning, Hot Springs police Detective S.C. Jones responded to Oaklawn, 2705 Central Ave., regarding a theft that had reportedly occurred on Sunday and spoke with Patricia Pendleton, director of Oaklawn's security.

Pendleton stated the resort has had a shortage in money, or variance, the past few months and after reviewing the accounting room footage they developed a suspect, identified as employee Spencer Garrett Lee.

Jones observed footage from Sunday that showed Lee at work in the accounting room wearing a blue jumpsuit, red undershirt and red shoes, the affidavit said. In the video, at around 10:11 a.m. Sunday, Lee allegedly took "a wad of money" out of the accounting machine and put it into his left shoe.

About five minutes later, Lee is alleged to have folded another "wad of money" from the machine "when no one was looking" and put it into his left shoe. He could then be seen "adjusting his left sock." A few minutes later, he allegedly put more money into his right shoe, the affidavit said.

"Lee repeats this process throughout his entire shift and is shown on video taking multiple breaks," the affidavit states, noting Lee was suspected of going into the restroom where he would then put the money in his lunch box and return to work.

An accounting employee was able to provide a spreadsheet of the "money variances." She noted the average variance for Oaklawn per day is "roughly $1,000," and on Sunday, the variance was determined to be $136,205, which allegedly indicated Lee took "approximately $136,000."

A warrant was issued for Lee, and officers responded to the accounting room where Lee was working and spoke with Pendleton, who noted they had been watching Lee that morning and estimated he had put approximately $20,000 in his shoes before the officers got there.

Pendleton escorted the officers into the room and told all the employees to "keep their hands in the air." Officers spoke with Lee and detained him, and he purportedly gave a statement about the money.

The officers took possession of all the money found on Lee's person and brought it to the money room at Oaklawn. Pendleton reportedly retrieved Lee's lunch box and also brought it to the money room. Officers asked Lee if there was anything in his lunch box, and he is alleged to have stated there was "unless Pendleton took it out."

Approximately $37,579 was allegedly found inside Lee's shoes, including $37,000 in $100 bills, $400 in $50 bills, two $20 bills, two $10 bills, three $5 bills and four $1 bills. Inside Lee's lunchbox, the officers allegedly found $22,393, including $21,800 in $100 bills, $440 in $20 bills, seven $10 bills, $75 in $5 bills and three $1 bills.

The total amount from the two alleged thefts, on Sunday and Thursday, was $195,972.

Lee was taken into custody, read his rights and reportedly stated he did not want to talk without his attorney present. He was booked into the detention center at around 4:47 p.m. and was released shortly after 7 p.m. on bond.