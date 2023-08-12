Police ID Benton woman fatally hit

Benton police on Friday publicly identified a woman fatally struck by a vehicle on an Interstate 30 service road Thursday morning.

Lori Burrow, 52, of Benton died of injuries suffered around 9:30 a.m. Thursday when she was struck in the 17900 block of the I-30 service road, a news release stated.

According to a preliminary report posted to the state Department of Public Safety website, Burrow was struck in the left lane by a westbound Nissan Rogue after she ran into the roadway from an an area partially obscured by a privacy fence near a Relax Inn.

Police were investigating and said previously that the driver, who was not identified in the news release or preliminary report, is cooperating with investigators.