Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Police ID Benton woman fatally hit

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:05 a.m.

Benton police on Friday publicly identified a woman fatally struck by a vehicle on an Interstate 30 service road Thursday morning.

Lori Burrow, 52, of Benton died of injuries suffered around 9:30 a.m. Thursday when she was struck in the 17900 block of the I-30 service road, a news release stated.

According to a preliminary report posted to the state Department of Public Safety website, Burrow was struck in the left lane by a westbound Nissan Rogue after she ran into the roadway from an an area partially obscured by a privacy fence near a Relax Inn.

Police were investigating and said previously that the driver, who was not identified in the news release or preliminary report, is cooperating with investigators.

Print Headline: Police ID Benton woman fatally hit

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT