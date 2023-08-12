PRO BASEBALL: Tresh’s walkoff hit wins it for Northwest Arkansas

SPRINGDALE -- With lightning flashing all around, the Northwest Arkansas Naturals staged a memorable comeback Friday night.

Luca Tresh's RBI single scored Jorge Bonifacio in the bottom of the ninth as the Naturals rallied from a 7-1 deficit to defeat Wichita 8-7 at Arvest Ballpark.

"It was definitely a great comeback," said Northwest Arkansas manager Tommy Shields. "We got a lot of big hits in big spots."

Naturals shortstop Leonel Valera, who was just added to the roster on Wednesday, played a big role in the comeback.

Trailing 7-1 in the bottom of the sixth, Valera roped a two-run single to bring the Naturals within 7-3.

After Morgan McCullough's RBI hit scored Tresh in the eighth, Valera crushed a two-run home run to right field to make it 7-6. He finished with two hits and four RBI.

"Leo really jump started us," Shields said. "It was just a great comeback."

Tyler Tolbert made it back-to-back home runs with a solo shot to left to tie the game 7-7.

Beck Way (2-6) pitched his fourth scoreless inning of the night in the ninth inning to set the stage for the Naturals heroics in the the bottom of the inning.

Bonifacio singled to open the inning and stole second base. Cayden Wallace struck out, but Tresh looped a single to left center for the game-winner. Tresh finished 3 for 4 with two RBI.

"Luca hit a walk-off and I'm going to give him a day off [today]," Shields said. "How smart am I? Three hits, two ribbies and the game-winner. Great game by Luca."

Way picked up the win with a dominant performance in relief, pitching four scoreless innings with six strikeouts and one walk.

"They were very frisky early and Beck shut them down," Shields said. "It was great to see. He dominated tonight."

Northwest Arkansas scored the game's first run in the first inning, thanks to four walks from Wind Surge starter Marco Raya, but the Naturals left the bases loaded.

Alerick Soularie hit a two-run home run to give Wichita a 2-1 lead in the top of the second. The Wind Surge scored four runs in the third, including a solo home run from Yoyner Fajardo and a two-run shot by Seth Gray. Patrick Winkel also had an RBI double.

All six of the early runs came off of Naturals starter William Fleming, who lasted three innings and gave up five hits and six earned runs.

The Wind Surge added a run in the fifth when Dalton Shuffield walked and stole second and third base before scoring on Soularie's RBI single.

Raya lasted one inning for Wichita. Aaron Rozek pitched four scoreless innings of relief with five strikeouts. The Naturals scored two runs off Taylor Floyd and then pounded Denny Bentley for four runs and a blown save.

Miguel Rodriguez (0-1) took the loss for the Wind Surge in the ninth.

The Naturals, who remained in first place in the second half standings, finished with 11 hits.

Shields said it was a happy locker room after the game.

"Very happy group of guys. They compete," he said. "This group competes. They've competed all year and they keep competing. When we're down we keep going, and I'm proud of them."