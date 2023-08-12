QBs thrive in Green Bay opener

CINCINNATI -- Jordan Love and Sean Clifford showed they can both move the Green Bay Packers' offense, at least in an early test against a leaky Cincinnati Bengals defense with few starters on the field.

Love, the replacement for Aaron Rodgers, played only part of the first quarter but was in command as the Packers went on to beat the Bengals 38-19 in the teams' preseason opener on Friday night. He completed 7 of 10 passes for 46 yards and a lofted a perfect throw to Romeo Doubs for a 9-yard touchdown.

For the Bengals, Joe Burrow sat out with a calf strain -- he likely wouldn't have played anyway -- as Jake Browning and Trevor Siemian split the reps at quarterback.

Love -- also impressive in a joint practice with the Bengals on Wednesday -- spent three seasons as the backup to the four-time MVP Rodgers, who was traded to the New York Jets.

Clifford, a rookie out of Penn State, got most of the playing time for Green Bay after Love took a seat. He directed three touchdown drives but was also intercepted twice by Bengals safety Tycen Anderson, who brought the first one back 43 yards for the Bengals' only first-half TD.

Clifford finished 20 for 26 for 208 yards and a touchdown pass to tight end Tyler Davis.

Green Bay's quarterbacks distributed passes to 14 receivers who are hoping to be part of a new-look offense, which also lost last year's leading receiver, Allen Lazard, and its top two tight ends.

Emanuel Wilson ran for two touchdowns, including a breakaway 80-yarder, for Green Bay.

STEELERS 27, BUCCANEERS 17

TAMPA, Fla. -- Baker Mayfield continued his bid to follow Tom Brady as Tampa Bay's starting quarterback and jumpstart his career with a solid, if not overly impressive preseason debut for the Buccaneers in a loss to Pittsburgh.

The competition between the 2018 No. 1 overall pick and Kyle Trask to win the starting job that opened when Brady retired after last season has been described as too close to call.

Mayfield posted better statistics in 1½ quarters against the Steelers, however it's always difficult to assess performances in outings during which starters from both teams play sparingly while coaching staffs take extended looks at backups and young players hoping to make the final roster.

Steelers starter Kenny Pickett, who worked one series, completed 6 of 7 passes for 70 yards on a 10-play, 83-yard drive and finished with a 33-yard TD throw to George Pickens.

Pickett was sharp, but the Bucs only started one regular on defense.

Mayfield, meanwhile, played without six starters on offense, including three veteran linemen and receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

Mayfield, who's with his fourth team in two years, was 8 of 9 for 63 yards and a touchdown over five series against a mix of Pittsburgh starters and reserves. Just as important to Coach Todd Bowles is the 28-year-old, who spent four seasons with Cleveland before making a combined 10 starts for Carolina and the Los Angeles Rams last year, didn't turn the ball over.

Trask, a 2021 second-round draft pick who appeared in just one regular-season game in two years as the No. 3 quarterback behind Brady and Blaine Gabbert, was sacked three times while going 6 of 10 for 99 yards with one interception.

COMMANDERS 17, BROWNS 15

CLEVELAND -- Deshaun Watson looked less rusty in his first action this preseason, and Jacoby Brissett had a TD run in his return to Cleveland as Washington beat the Browns in an exhibition delayed more than an hour at the start by a storm.

Watson took the Browns (1-1) on a 67-yard drive to Washington's 1-yard line in his one series.

His performance -- 3 of 3 for 12 yards, 20 yards rushing -- was far better than his preseason debut a year ago, when he completed just one pass at Jacksonville just days before being suspended by the NFL.

Washington's Sam Howell, who is trying to hold onto his starting job, threw a 26-yard touchdown pass -- against mostly Cleveland backups -- to Jahan Dotson and had a few other nice moments in his two series. He finished 9 of 12 for 77 yards.

Howell was replaced by Brissett, who went 4-7 in 11 starts for Cleveland in 2022 while Watson was out. The 30-year-old scampered 12 yards for a score in the second quarter to put the Commanders (1-0) ahead 14-2.

Browns rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw a TD pass to David Bell in the third, and Kellen Mond's 20-yard scoring pass to Mike Harley Jr. with 1:39 left brought Cleveland within 17-15.

The Browns' two-point attempt failed.

FALCONS 19, DOLPHINS 3

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Dee Alford scored on a 79-yard punt return, Breon Borders returned one of Atlanta's three interceptions for a score and the Falcons defeated Miami in the teams' preseason opener.

Facing a Dolphins special teams unit that was among the NFL's worst in 2022, Alford broke multiple tackles for the touchdown with 4:36 left in the game.

On Miami's next possession, Skylar Thompson was intercepted by Borders on a throw that was too high for Chris Coleman. Borders returned the pick 26 yards for a touchdown. Yunghoo Koo then missed his second extra-point attempt of the game.

Atlanta's Logan Woodside was 14 of 22 with 146 yards.

Desmond Ridder, the Falcons' projected starter, didn't play. Ridder, who as a rookie started Atlanta's final four games last season, has impressed teammates and coaches with his poise and command in his second training camp as he looks to end the Falcons' streak of five consecutive losing seasons.

Ridder was solid during joint practices earlier in the week, tossing several touchdown passes Wednesday.

Thompson and fellow backup Mike White struggled as regular starter Tua Tagovailoa watched from the sideline.

White was 9 of 14 with 85 yards in two quarters. He signed a two-year deal with Miami in March and is vying with Thompson for Miami's backup role.

Thompson, entering his second NFL season, started the second half and went 10 for 16. He was intercepted early in the fourth by Lukas Denis on a pass that was overthrown to receiver Elijah Higgins.

LIONS 21, GIANTS 16

DETROIT -- Adrian Martinez scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak with 1:51 left to give Detroit a preseason victory over New York.

After Graham Gano's third field goal gave the Giants a 16-14 lead with 7:59 to play, Martinez led the Lions on a 69-yard drive. New York stopped former Steelers running back Benny Snell Jr. twice from the 1, but Martinez -- an undrafted rookie who had 49 TD runs in 45 college games for Nebraska and Kansas State -- dived over the goal line for the score.

Tommy DeVito's desperation pass was intercepted by Brandon Joseph to clinch the game.

Giants cornerback Deonte Banks, the 24th overall pick in April, had one tackle in limited action.

Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit's top draft pick, carried the ball six times for 19 yards and had an 18-yard reception. Jack Campbell, the Lions' second pick of the first round, made four tackles.

The Lions received the opening kickoff and were behind after 85 seconds. Jason Pinnock intercepted Nate Sudfeld's first pass and the Giants got a 48-yard field goal from Gano.

Tyrod Taylor, expected to be New York's No. 2 quarterback behind Daniel Jones, saw limited action, going 3 of 4 for 7 yards before being replaced by DeVito.





