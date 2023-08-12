Rabbi teaching Introduction to Judaism class at UA

Rabbi Jacob Adler will be teaching an Introduction to Judaism course at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville this fall.

The class, which meets from 2-3:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, encompasses the "practices, teachings, and Scriptures of Judaism, focusing on the post-Biblical period up to the present."

It covers a lot more than theology.

"Judaism is not exactly a religion and that's kind of one of the first things that we talk about," Adler said. "It's a religion. It's a cluster of ethnic groups. It is a way of life."

Adler has offered the course for several years.

"It was kind of [an] irregular schedule until the Jewish Studies program started," he said. "Since [2015], we've been doing it once every two years."

In even years, Adler has taught "Introduction to Jewish Languages."

While all students are welcome, "it's usually mostly Christians" who take the course, he said.

"There aren't that many Jewish students at [UA]. We estimate there's only 60 out of more than 26,000," he said.

Arkansas' Jewish population is small -- just 2,250 people, according to the American Jewish Year Book. That's less than 0.1% of the state's overall population of 3,045,637.

A century ago, the Jewish population was nearly 5,000 people.

"Arkansas is one of the least Jewish states by population," Adler said. "People really don't know about it, and they just have misconceptions."

In Northwest Arkansas, the Jewish community has grown along with the rest of the region in recent decades, but it has declined elsewhere, with several synagogues closing.

Temple Israel in Blytheville disbanded in 2004. Temple Beth El, which served Helena for 139 years, closed in 2006 due to declining numbers. Temple Anshe Emeth in Pine Bluff and Temple Meir Chayim in McGehee folded in 2016.

And there have been others.

While the Jewish population is increasing in most states, it has fallen in several predominantly rural states, including Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, North and South Dakota and West Virginia.

Adler's class, which begins Aug. 22, is supported by a grant from the Jewish Federation of Arkansas, he said. Students 60 and older who are admitted and enrolled are able to take the course free of charge, he noted.

Adler, an associate professor of philosophy, earned a bachelor of arts degree in philosophy and mathematics in 1976 and a doctorate of philosophy in 1985 -- both from Harvard.

He has taught in Fayetteville since 1984.

In 2006, he earned a master of arts degree in Hebrew Letters and Rabbinic Ordination from Reconstructionist Rabbinical College in Wyncote, Pa.

After years as rabbi of Temple Shalom of Northwest Arkansas, he now is rabbi at Minyan on the Hill, which is described as a "traditional-egalitarian Jewish prayer group."