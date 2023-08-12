Razorback camp notebook: Johnson TD highlights first scrimmage

FAYETTEVILLE — Dominique Johnson has had a tough go of it at the University of Arkansas since busting out in 2021 with 575 rushing yards and a team-high seven rushing touchdowns while taking the starter’s reins from Trelon Smith.

But the junior tailback had one of the biggest moments in Saturday’s first scrimmage of fall camp at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Johnson suffered a torn knee ligament in the Outback Bowl at the end of his breakout season, then he tore a ligament again late last year in practice.

Now the 6-1, 252-pounder is trying to be a contributor again in another crowded backfield that also features 1,443-yard rusher Raheim “Rocket” Sanders, AJ Green, Rashod Dubinion and talented freshman Isaiah Augustave.

Johnson made a highlight reel run during Saturday’s scrimmage, scoring a 50-yard touchdown on a play up the middle. In a video posted on social media by the Razorback football account, freshman safety TJ Metcalf made a grab for Johnson’s right leg, but Johnson high stepped out of that traffic, veered to the left sideline and outran freshman linebacker Alex Sanford and cornerback Jaylon Braxton, who made a long recovery on the play.

Quarterback KJ Jefferson said he has seen confidence from Johnson in camp.

“Just seeing him come back and be able to produce the way he did within the pass game and running the ball as well, it’s great to have him back on full go and to show that he has a lot of confidence in his knee,” Jefferson said.

Johnson has been wearing a brace on his right knee in practice.

“To be honest with you, I think he can take it off if he wants to,” Coach Sam Pittman said. “I don’t know if he wants to or not. And on that long run, I don’t know that it really mattered.”

Penalty problem

Coach Sam Pittman bemoaned the number of penalties in Saturday’s initial scrimmage, saying there was a mixture of pre-snap and live action penalties that afflicted both sides of the ball.

“I talked to them after practice, because two years ago remember we had a lot of penalties our first game and then it started going down and all that kind of stuff,” Pittman said. “I think actually with the scrimmaging and the tackling and all that kind of stuff, you see more.”

Pittman said he requested the officiating crew to call the scrimmage as close as possible to a real game.

“We need this,” Pittman added. “We need to be able to show penalties and just have a reel of them and say why and teach them, things of that nature.

“Yes, I was disappointed we had pre-snap ones. The ones on the secondary, that’s just simply, to me, coaching and teaching that we can correct. The other thing is mental and we ought to do better than that. We’ve got to do a better job coaching on the the pre-snap things too.”

‘Tree’ trouble

Coach Sam Pittman praised a large number of defensive linemen on Saturday, starting with Trajan Jeffcoat, Cam Ball and Eric Gregory.

Jeffcoat, who wears No. 7, is a 6-4, 281-pound senior transfer from Missouri whom his teammates call “Tree.”

“I can tell you one thing about Tree, he’s a hard worker,” defensive tackle Cam Ball said. “Tree is good in both run and pass. Tree comes off that edge, and he’s flying. So I can tell you Tree is one heck of a player, most definitely.”

Pittman also touted the play of Landon Jackson, and Nico Davillier for position coach Deke Adams.

“They played hard,” he said. “They played well today. Deke basically had a four-man rotation going on.”

Injury update

Among the players not participating in Saturday’s closed scrimmage were linebacker Chris Paul, defensive lineman Anthony “Tank” Booker and offensive tackle Devon Manuel.

Pittman said Paul, who missed Friday’s practice as well, was dealing with a medial collateral ligament (MCL) issue.

“If we were playing a game he’d be playing today,” Coach Sam Pittman said. “But we weren’t so …”

Pittman did not disclose the injuries for Booker or Manuel, but added he thought Manuel would be out for another several days.

“We held Tank Booker out today, nothing big, and I think he’ll be ready to go by Monday,” Pittman said.

Scrimmage setup

Coach Sam Pittman said both coordinators worked the scrimmage from the press box as the Razorbacks did a potential test run for their game-day setup.

“They were both up,” Pittman said, referencing offensive coordinator Dan Enos and defensive coordinator Travis Williams. “We had the whole graphic of how many headsets we had and we had them placed, and that’s another thing, too, is this was kind of a dry run of ‘Is this really what we want on a Saturday?’ But we ran it just as if we were playing Western Carolina.”

The Razorbacks open the season on Sept. 2 with a 3 p.m. game against Western Carolina at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

Sunny side of Street

Redshirt sophomore Josh Street, an offensive lineman from Bentonville, has been placed on a scholarship. A scholarship opened up this week when transfer defensive back AJ Brathwaite decided to leave the team.

“Street’s valuable because he can play center, he can play guard,” Coach Sam Pittman said Saturday. “He starts on special teams. Just a really valuable guy.”

Street posted a photo of himself Friday night on his Instagram account signing his scholarship papers.

“He earned that,” Pittman said. “You know I don’t announce it because there’s other kids on our team that would like to have one too, and I really don’t need any more videos of me giving out a scholarship to a kid so I can get some likes and retweets. I just called him in and gave him a scholarship.”

Big legs

Junior kicker Cam Little hit field goals of 58 and 54 yards on Saturday according to stats supplied by the UA.

Coach Sam Pittman said after the offense moved the ball to the defense’s 40, Little capped the scrimmage with a field goal.

“We called timeout and Cam came in there and busted a 58-yarder that could have went 68,” Pittman said. “He knocked the heck out of that ball.”

Earlier in the week a video of Little hitting a 60-yarder in practice was posted on the team’s social media account.

“I can’t believe the guy’s leg,” Pittman said. “He’s just a little ol’ bitty fella. But man, he can kick. I’ll tell you what, he’s fast, too. Maybe we can have a fake with him. He’s fast and he’s powerful and, man, he’s kicking good. He’s hitting them, and he’s got a leg. He’s earned the kickoff spot, too.”

Redshirt freshman Blake Ford made field goals of 50 and 49 yards according to the UA stats.

Pittman said Max Fletcher “punted the heck out of the ball.”

Good hands

Quarterback KJ Jefferson said he’s developing good chemistry with receiver Isaac TeSlaa, a senior transfer from Division II Hillsdale (Mich.) College.

“Isaac has really strong hands,” Jefferson said. “When the ball’s in the air, he treats it as his ball. It’s 100% his. Having a guy like that on the outside, and inside some too, being able to put the ball in tight areas and knowing he’ll be able to come up with the catch is pretty amazing.”



