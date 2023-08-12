Save college sports

It doesn't take intimate knowledge of the current landscape of college sports to see the impact name, image, and likeness (NIL) is having in every conference and with every school. In recent years, it has become the proverbial elephant in the room when discussing college athletics.

NIL arrived at the doorstep of college sports without the proper guardrails in place to navigate this new frontier.

As a result, states were forced to enact their own laws that created a landscape that is disjointed, unbalanced, and lacks clear oversight or supervision from a national policy and body.

But Congress has the power to rectify the imbalance in state laws and create a uniform system that not only works for everyone, but secures the future of college athletics for thousands of current and future athletes in non-revenue generating sports.

While college athletes benefiting from their name, image, and likeness has been widely accepted as a net positive for the athletes, what is on the horizon, thanks to California, puts the entire system at risk and threatens the viability of every non-revenue collegiate sport. This means women's and Olympic sports are facing an existential threat, and the athletes competing in these sports might lose the opportunity to compete and pursue their dreams.

On June 30, 2021, the NCAA approved a name, image, and likeness policy that effectively instructs that state laws in each individual state prevail, and for states where NIL laws have yet to be enacted, it is up to the individual institutions to put guidelines in place.

Unfortunately, the current state of affairs appears to be just the tip of the iceberg. California seems poised to again potentially be the catalyst for massive change. Legislation introduced this year in California proposes a revenue-sharing model for college athletics that will result in a complete and total upheaval of the system.

This bill would require schools to share 50 percent of the revenue a sport generates with athletes of that sport after subtracting the cost of scholarships. Yet it is that very revenue that supports the non-revenue-generating sports at these schools.

If you are a fan of college athletics this potential new model could place women's and Olympic college sports in serious jeopardy.

As it currently stands, players are able to benefit off their own name, image, and likeness through endorsement deals, sponsorships, and other mechanisms. This has given athletes the power to build personal brands and take advantage of those brands. We've seen athletes use name, image, and likeness to help support family members, raise money for charity, fund graduate programs after their playing days, or make extra money to spend, save, or invest.

However, a patchwork set of name, image, and likeness laws across various states, as well as some states with no laws regulating NIL whatsoever, has left the system in desperate need of a standard set of guidelines. Unfortunately, the NCAA is hamstrung by many of the state laws regulating NIL, which leaves Congress as the sole vehicle to act.

W ithout congressional action to help create a nationwide standard that can be applied to all schools and conferences, the result will be more states like California taking legislative action, each one seeking to go one step further than the last. As we're seeing with the proposed legislation in California, this is wholly unsustainable for the future of college athletics as we know it.

A revenue-sharing model that forces sports programs generating meaningful revenue to share nearly half the revenue that the program generates with the athletes of the team would collapse the entire system. This fails to appreciate the extent to which revenue-generating sports--primarily football and men's basketball--are used to fund entire athletic programs.

If this passes, other states are sure to follow. As we know, college athletics can be the lifeblood of many college campuses, and fandom runs deep. No state, particularly those with prominent college athletic programs, will want to feel like they are being left behind. This will only further tip the scales of what is already an uneven playing field.

Through congressional action, we can help mitigate these potential problems. A national, consistent policy would not only be a solution to the fragmented NIL system in place today, it would also create a system that works for everyone--particularly the athletes--while simultaneously protecting the future of a college athletics system that provides more opportunity in higher education for scholarships than anything outside the GI Bill.

Absent Congress stepping in, it is only a matter of time before we see opportunities for female and Olympic sports athletes wash away. If there is any chance of maintaining the collegiate athletic ecosystem that has become synonymous with the college experience not only for the athletes, but for students, fans, staff, and communities nationwide, a national framework provided through congressional action is our best hope.

Hunter Yurachek is the director of athletics at the University of Arkansas.