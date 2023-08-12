Sentences for six defendants in 2019 drug trafficking ring range from probation to nearly 16 years

Six of nine defendants indicted in 2019 as part of a drug trafficking ring operating in and around central and southeast Arkansas were sentenced Friday in federal court in a series of sessions held in the "era faithful" replica 1957 courtroom where the first phase of restoration has been completed.

Cantral Huggins, 44, of Benton; Steven Jordan, 46, of Little Rock; Anthony Bailey, 34, of Lake Village; Deangelow Furlow, 35, of Lake Village; Tiffany Huggins, 36, of Benton; and Sheldon "Tae" Wilson, 43, of Lake Village were indicted in September 2019 on narcotics conspiracy charges in connection with an investigation into the activities of multiple suspected drug traffickers and the seizure of large quantities of cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, and marijuana in Chicot County and surrounding areas.

Chief U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr. cautioned attorneys and defendants prior to each hearing to "use your outside voices," due to the lack of a sound system in the courtroom, which is planned as a faithful recreation of the courtroom where Thurgood Marshall -- later to be named to the U.S. Supreme Court -- and Pine Bluff Civil Rights attorney Wiley Branton argued for the cause of desegregation of the Little Rock School District in 1957.

Huggins, who has been in federal custody since 2019, was sentenced to 15 years, 8 months in federal prison for his role in the conspiracy, the low end of the recommended guideline range of 188 months to 235 months -- 19 years, 7 months -- which was agreed to jointly by Huggins' attorney, Omar Greene II of Little Rock, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Julie Peters.

Greene, calling Huggins, "one of the most respectful, gentlemanly clients I've ever had," cited his age, close family ties and health problems that arose after he was arrested as mitigating factors in asking for the low end sentence. He said that Huggins had been on his own since the age of 14 and was introduced to the drug trade early by members of his own family.

"He had uncles who were in the drug trade and they kind of opened the door for him," Greene said. "In an ideal world he wouldn't have walked through that door, but he had nothing and nothing to lose."

Peters said that Huggins was at the top of the conspiracy and was on parole for a previous offense when he was indicted, and that he had admitted responsibility for between 5 and 15 kilograms of methamphetamine. But, she said, snippets of personal conversations inadvertently picked up on a wiretap interspersed with conversations relevant to the investigation provided a revealing glimpse into Huggins' private life.

"He cared about his children, staying on them to do their homework and to do the right thing," Peters said. "That's something of a mitigating factor considering he was at the top of the conspiracy."

A sentencing memorandum filed by Greene showed that Huggins has a son who is in the Marine Corps and a daughter who received a full scholarship to attend Georgia State University.

"There's no one more ashamed and regretful for those things I've done in my past than myself," Huggins told Marshall. "There's a time for hope and there's a time for acceptance ... I can give you every excuse about how I was raised in the crack era without a father in a single parent home, how I was introduced to the streets when I was 11 years old, but I'm not a child anymore ... I promise to be a better version of myself when all of this is over."

In addition to 188 months in prison, Marshall ordered Huggins to serve five years on supervised release after he leaves prison. The judge also gave Huggins credit for nearly four years served in pre-trial detention.

Jordan, who pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, was sentenced to 156 months in prison, a full 32 months below the low-end of the guideline range of 188 to 235 months after Marshall elected to vary downward. Due to a stipulation in Jordan's plea agreement that neither side would seek a variance, his attorney, Joseph Robert Perry of Marianna, requested a low-end sentence of 188 months and Peters, citing Jordan's criminal history, asked for a 235-month sentence.

Perry argued that Jordan, who was raised in poverty by a single mother, was introduced to alcohol and drugs at the age of 12 and spent his 15th birthday in prison.

"He's an adult now and what he did, he did," Perry said, "but I'm just talking about the path that he was led on at a wee age."

Jordan completed Goodwill Industries Transitional Employment Opportunities program and was later hired by Goodwill, Perry said, and would occasionally counsel young people in trouble. But, he said, financial pressures lured Jordan back into the drug trade.

Peters said Jordan's past offenses included violent offenses and that he was one of the top people in the conspiracy.

"He's a category VI," she said. "He's a career offender."

In 2004, Jordan was convicted in federal court of selling five grams of crack cocaine and was sentenced to 15 years in prison under the then-mandatory sentencing guidelines. He was indicted for the current offense while still on supervised release from his 2004 conviction.

"I got swept under the rug for that," Jordan told Marshall, telling him that he wished to resume working with young people. "If you would just not throw me away today I can do something different with some of these kids ... I need to help somebody not do what I did and do something different and then I'll feel OK, if you'll allow me."

Marshall was quiet for long moments as he considered Jordan's statement, studying the papers in front of him before finally turning back to the defendant.

"The court's not going to throw you away," he said. "I'm not going to do that. There has to be a just punishment, you know that ... Ms. Peters, you're right about Mr. Jordan's criminal history, no doubt. But Mr. Jordan is right, too, about the time he has served. That debt is paid."

In addition to 13 years in prison, Marshall ordered Jordan to serve four years supervised release after his sentence is completed.

Of the remaining defendants, Bailey was sentenced to 10 years in prison; Furlow was sentenced to 18 months probation and ordered to perform 100 hours community service for his guilty plea to use of a telephone to distribute marijuana; Tiffany Huggins was sentenced to two years probation for conspiracy to distribute marijuana; Wilson was sentenced to 41 months in prison and three years supervised release for conspiracy to distribute marijuana.

Of the other three defendants in the case, Kashif Lucas, 39, of Lake Village, was sentenced Nov. 11, 2022 to 151 months in prison and six years supervised release for distribution of crack cocaine; Tristen Taylor, 25, of Eudora, was sentenced Oct. 10, 2021 to 100 months in prison and four years supervised release for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine; and charges were dismissed against Latoya Jackson, 30, of Conway in January.