Singleton ends 8-year drought, blasts two HRs

HOUSTON -- Jon Singleton hit his first MLB home runs since 2015 and Justin Verlander got the win in his 500th career start as the Houston Astros beat the Los Angeles Angels 11-3 Friday night.

Singleton homered in his first two at-bats for his first multi-home run game and had a career-high five RBI in his first game at Minute Maid Park since 2015, after his contract was selected from Sugar Land on Tuesday.

He hit a soaring three-run shot to the second deck in right field off Reid Detmers to put Houston on top 3-1 in the second inning. He lightly flipped his bat after that one and stood at home plate for a couple of seconds to admire his work.

There was one on and one out in the third when he connected off Detmers again to make it 7-3 and end the left-hander's night. This time, he punctuated the shot with an epic bat flip before trotting to first base.

Verlander (7-6), making his second start for the Astros since being traded from the Mets -- and first at home -- allowed 6 hits and 3 runs with 7 strikeouts in 6 innings on a night he became 50th player in major league history to start 500 games. He joins Zack Greinke (536) as the only active pitchers to reach the mark.

Detmers (2-9) yielded seven runs and seven hits in 2 1/3 innings for his fourth consecutive loss.

Singleton's homers were his first in the majors since he hit one for the Astros in a 6-3 win over the Angels on July 29, 2015. That's the longest stretch between home runs by a position player in the majors since Rafael Belliard went 10 years and 144 days between the only two home runs of his career -- for Pittsburgh in 1987 and for Atlanta in 1997. And it's the longest homer gap by any player since pitcher Jake Peavy went nine years, 52 days between 2006 and 2015.

RAYS 9, GUARDIANS 8 Wander Franco hit a leadoff home run in the bottom of the ninth and wild-card-leading Tampa Bay beat Cleveland after a bullpen meltdown in the top of the inning. Franco homered to right off Nick Sandlin (5-5).

RED SOX 5, TIGERS 2 Chris Sale returned after 10 weeks on the injured list and retired his first 14 batters, combining with two Red Sox relievers on a two-hitter as Boston beat the Detroit.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BRAVES 7, METS 0 Eddie Rosario had three RBI and Charlie Morton (11-10) won despite issuing seven walks -- his most in 345 career starts -- over five-plus innings in Atlanta's win over New York.

REDS 9, PIRATES 2 Elly Da La Cruz hit a two-run triple in the first inning and drove in three runs, and Luke Maile belted a three-run home run as Cincinnati defeated Pittsburgh.

INTERLEAGUE

BREWERS 7, WHITE SOX 6 (10) Mark Canha doubled in a run in the 10th inning to send Milwaukee over Chicago.

CUBS 6, BLUE JAYS 2 Cody Bellinger and Nico Hoerner hit home runs, Javier Assad pitched a career-high seven innings and Chicago beat Toronto to improve to 7-3 in August.

NATIONALS 8, ATHLETICS 2 Ildemaro Vargas homered and drove in four runs, Keibert Ruiz went deep at home for the first time since May and Washington defeated Oakland.

PHILLIES 13, TWINS 2 Bryson Stott and J.T. Realmuto hit back-to-back home runs and Philadelphia scored six runs in the second inning without the ailing Bryce Harper to beat Minnesota. The Phillies roughed up Twins starter and former University of Arkansas pitcher Dallas Keuchel (0-1) for six runs over just 1 2/3 innings, small-balling him out of the game in the second.

ROYALS 12, CARDINALS 8 Salvador Perez went 4 for 4 with a home run and four RBI as Kansas City clobbered a struggling Adam Wainwright (3-7) and St. Louis.

YANKEES 9, MARLINS 4 Aaron Judge hit a 464-foot home run, rookie Anthony Volpe hit a three-run drive and New York beat Miami. Judge hit his 22nd home run and is batting .256 with 3 home runs and 5 RBI since returning from the injured list on July 28.





Friday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Cincinnati 9, Pittsburgh 2

Atlanta 7, NY Mets 0

San Diego at Arizona, (n)

Colorado at LA Dodgers, (n)

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tampa Bay 9, Cleveland 8

Boston 5, Detroit 2

Houston 11, LA Angels 3

Baltimore at Seattle, (n)

INTERLEAGUE

NY Yankees 9, Miami 4

Philadelphia 13, Minnesota 2

Washington 8, Oakland 2

Chicago Cubs 6, Toronto 2

Milwaukee 7, Chicago White Sox 6 (10)

Kansas City 12, St. Louis 8

Texas at San Francisco, (n)





New York Yankees' Oswaldo Cabrera (95), Greg Allen, center, and Harrison Bader celebrate after winning a baseball game over the Miami Marlins, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)



New York Yankees' Kyle Higashioka (66) congratulates Clay Holmes after winning a baseball game over the Miami Marlins, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)



New York Yankees' Aaron Judge walks back to the dugout after striking out against the Miami Marlins during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)



New York Yankees' Kyle Higashioka is congratulated after scoring against the Miami Marlins during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)



New York Yankees' Kyle Higashioka is congratulated after scoring against the Miami Marlins during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)



Miami Marlins manager Skip Schumaker, left, takes the ball from starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)

