Six people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

4th Judicial Drug Task Force

Siddique Cox, 42, of 1504B Christy Drive in Springdale, was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver. Cox was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

Timothy Hastings, 45, of 13375 Readings Road in Siloam Springs, was arrested Thursday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine/cocaine. Hastings was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

Andrew Strimple, 29, of 1005 S. C St. in Rogers, was arrested Thursday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine. Strimple was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

Joshua Jameson, 33, of 2786 Alton St. in Springdale, was arrested Thursday in connection with failure to comply with child sex offender reporting requirements. Jameson was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Scott Walker 52, of 2008 Cypress Place in Springdale, was arrested Thursday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Walker was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Alexander Whiteside, 26, of 2158 N. Garland Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault and aggravated assault on a correctional facility officer. Whiteside was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $150,000 bond.