Slain candidate is mourned in Ecuador

QUITO, Ecuador -- Ecuador will hold six Colombian men for at least a month as the country probes their involvement in the slaying of a presidential candidate whose life's work was fighting crime and corruption, the national prosecutor's office said Friday.

A public ceremony to mourn Fernando Villavicencio was held Friday in the capital convention center, while a separate funeral service was being held for relatives.

"People need to know that his family's in danger and we can't go to such a big event," the victim's daughter, Tamia Villavicencio, told reporters outside the cemetery.

The Colombian men were arrested Wednesday in connection with Villavicencio's killing in the capital, Quito. The men, whose nationalities were announced late Thursday, will be detained for at least 30 days in the investigation.

They face as many as 26 years in prison each.

The suspects were captured hiding in a house in Quito, according to an arrest report reviewed by The Associated Press. Law enforcement officers seized four shotguns, a 5.56-mm rifle, ammunition and three grenades as well as a vehicle and one motorcycle, the report said. Investigators said they found 64 shell casings at the scene of the shooting.

Villavicencio, 59, said he was threatened by affiliates of Mexico's Sinaloa cartel, one of a slew of international organized crime groups that now operate in Ecuador. He said his campaign represented a threat to such groups.

Armed Colombian groups have long used the porous border with Ecuador to hide from the authorities in a region scarred by both cocaine trafficking and deadly political battles between Colombian factions and state forces.

With almost 400 miles of Pacific coast, shipping ports and some key exports, Ecuador has been turned by international traffickers from a minor player in the drug business into a hub for the smuggling of cocaine from neighboring Colombia and Peru.

A lack of opportunities and decades of conflict have produced some of the world's most renowned hired guns.

The Ecuador National Police tallied 3,568 violent deaths in the first six months of this year, far more than the 2,042 reported during the same period in 2022. That year ended with 4,600 violent deaths, the country's highest in history.

President Guillermo Lasso declared three days of national mourning and a state of emergency that involves deploying additional military personnel throughout the country.

Villavicencio, one of eight candidates running for president, was the candidate of the Build Ecuador Movement. In his final speech before he was killed, Villavicencio promised a roaring crowd that he would fight corruption, including among police forces, and imprison more criminals.

"Here I am showing my face. I'm not scared of them," Villavicencio said in a statement before his death, naming detained crime boss Jose Adolfo Macias by his alias, "Fito."

People went about their lives by taking outdoor exercise classes and daily walks because they are resigned to living amid the violence. Among them was Marjorie Lino, who lamented the danger as she walked with a friend along the main road that leads to one of the country's most violent neighborhoods.

"When one is going to die, one dies even at the door of one's house," Lino, a 38-year-old housewife, said. She said she does not believe that any of the presidential candidates will be able to end the violence.

Villavicencio was an independent journalist who investigated corruption in previous governments before entering politics as an anti-graft campaigner. He was one of the country's most critical voices of the 2007-17 government of President Rafael Correa.

A snap election was called after Lasso, a conservative former banker, dissolved the National Assembly by decree in May.

Authorities said at least nine others were wounded in Wednesday's shooting, including a congressional candidate.

"It's a message to Ecuadorian society as a whole that those who attempt to stand up to this kind of corruption and illegality can pay with their lives," said Cynthia Arnson, a distinguished fellow at the Washington-based Wilson Center and an expert in Latin America.

Information for this article was contributed by Sara Espana and Megan Janetsky of The Associated Press.

Security officers stand inside the cemetery during the funeral of slain presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio in Quito, Ecuador, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. The 59-year-old was fatally shot at a political rally on Aug. 9 in Quito. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)



A funeral home worker fits an Ecuadorean flag over the coffin of slain presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio at Camposanto Monteolivo cemetery in Quito, Ecuador, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. The 59-year-old was fatally shot at a political rally on Aug. 9 in Quito. (AP Photo/Carlos Noriega)



Gloria Valencia and Lorena Villavicencio, the mother and sister of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, arrive for the funeral at Camposanto Monteolivo cemetery in Quito, Ecuador, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. The 59-year-old was fatally shot at a political rally on Aug. 9 in Quito. (AP Photo/Carlos Noriega)



Yaku Perez, presidential candidate for the "Claro Que Se Puede" alliance, consisting of the Socialist Party, Popular Unity and Democracy parties, right, and his running mate Nory Pinela hold a press conference regarding the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio in Quito, Ecuador, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. The 59-year-old was fatally shot at a political rally on Aug. 9 in Quito. (AP Photo/Carlos Noriega)



A hearse, second from below, carrying the body of slain presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, drives in a funeral procession to the cemetery for his burial in Quito, Ecuador, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. The 59-year-old was fatally shot at a political rally on Aug. 9 in Quito. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)



A supporter of slain presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio mourns as his coffin arrives to Camposanto Monteolivo cemetery for burial in Quito, Ecuador, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. The 59-year-old was fatally shot at a political rally on Aug. 9 in Quito. (AP Photo/Carlos Noriega)

