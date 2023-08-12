Speak carefully, Trump is warned

The federal judge overseeing former President Donald Trump's prosecution on charges of seeking to overturn the 2020 election rejected his request Friday to be able to speak broadly about evidence and witnesses -- and warned Trump she would take necessary "measures" to keep him from intimidating witnesses or tainting potential jurors.

The caution from the judge, Tanya Chutkan, came during a 90-minute hearing in U.S. District Court in Washington to discuss the scope of a protective order over the discovery evidence in Trump's case, a typically routine step in criminal matters. Later Friday, Chutkan imposed the order but agreed to a modification requested by the Trump legal team that it apply only to "sensitive" materials and not all evidence turned over to the defense.

She concluded the hearing with a warning to Trump, and an unmistakable reference to a recent social media post in which he warned, "IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I'M COMING AFTER YOU!" -- a statement his spokesperson later said was aimed at political opponents and not at people involved in the case.

"I do want to issue a general word of caution -- I intend to ensure the orderly administration of justice in this case as I would in any other case, and even arguably ambiguous statements by the parties or their counsel," she said, could be considered an attempt to "intimidate witnesses or prejudice potential jurors," triggering the court to take action.

"I caution you and your client to take special care in your public statements in this case," she added. "I will take whatever measures are necessary to protect the integrity of these proceedings."

The hearing was the first major legal skirmish between prosecutors working for special counsel Jack Smith and the Trump legal team and involved a clash over the core issue that makes the case different than any other: Trump's intention to make the criminal case the center of his presidential campaign and to publicly criticize some witnesses, including a political opponent, former Vice President Mike Pence.

Chutkan, in her first appearance as trial judge in the case, made it clear -- within minutes of ascending the bench -- that she intended to view Trump primarily as a defendant rather than a political figure, and suggested she sided with the government's push for a speedy trial.

"Mr. Trump, like any other American," has a right to free speech under the First Amendment, she said.

But that right, she added, "is not absolute."

The judge dismissed the argument made by John Lauro, Trump's defense lawyer, who complained that the protective order would put "a chill" over his client's ability to defend himself in the 2024 campaign.

"He is a criminal defendant," Chutkan said. "He is going to have restrictions like every other criminal defendant" -- adding that she was not going to "allow him any greater or lesser latitude than any defendant in a criminal case."

The judge described Trump's candidacy as "a day job," like another defendant.

The hearing marked the first time that Trump's legal team and Justice Department prosecutors appeared in front of Chutkan -- an Obama appointee Trump and his allies began attacking soon after she was selected.

Chutkan repeatedly made it clear that she intended to hold Trump accountable for statements he made outside the courtroom that could potentially endanger witnesses or others involved in the case, reminding Lauro that the terms of Trump's release precluded witness tampering and intimidation.

Witnesses, she said, "may not have the type of protections that he has." She added, "I see the possibility for a lot of problems here."

Thomas Windom, a lead prosecutor in the case, said Trump and his legal team have begun "to try the case in the media" and intended to use evidence "for political purposes." He cited Lauro's recent appearances on Sunday news shows this week.

Lauro, while saying Trump would abide by the court's ruling, said that virtually any restraints on what Trump might say in public would impede his ability to conduct his campaign, and specifically raised the problem posed by Pence -- who has spoken extensively about Trump's actions on the stump.

These are "uncharted waters," he said. "President Trump has the right to respond."

The order Chutkan put in place was not a gag order, but a more routine measure designed to restrict the public release by Trump of any of the underlying discovery evidence collected by the government during more than 2½ years of investigation.

FREE-SPEECH DEBATE

In many criminal cases, courts issue such so-called protective orders to keep participants from releasing details that might taint the pool of prospective jurors. But the stakes in this case, coupled with Trump's history of incendiary public statements, are far higher.

Prosecutors are legally bound to give that evidence to Trump's lawyers. They often ask a judge to bar the lawyers or their clients from using the evidence outside of normal channels, such as pretrial motions, so that the case can proceed with a measure of order and decorum.

But the legal spat over the order became ensnared in arguments about free speech when prosecutors last week brought up the issue of Trump's habit of making menacing social media posts. They drew the judge's attention specifically to a vague but threatening message that Trump had written just one day after he was arraigned in the case.

That gave Trump's lawyers the opportunity to swing the case back to their chosen defense theme -- the First Amendment. Lawyers responded that prosecutors were seeking to make Chutkan "assume the role of censor" and to squelch Trump's ability to communicate with the public about a high-profile criminal matter.

Prosecutors argued in favor of moving ahead in an orderly fashion and avoiding the typical media frenzy. They warned in court papers before the hearing that if Trump were allowed to speak openly about the evidence in his case outside of court it could threaten witnesses, taint the jury pool or otherwise harm "the integrity" of the proceeding.

The former president's lawyers framed the prosecution -- and the protective order -- as the government's attempt to silence Trump.

The imposition of the protective order was a small but important step in the nuts-and-bolts process of prosecuting Trump. It meant that the government could start turning over discovery evidence to Trump's lawyers -- a move that will give them a sense of the government's case against their client and allow them to start mapping out pretrial motions or even trial defenses.

The "sensitive materials" Chutkan sought to protect were things such as "personally identifying information" concerning witnesses in the case and any information that had emerged from the grand jury that investigated the former president. Grand juries work under strict secrecy rules.

Trump's legal team can show him the sensitive materials, but while he reviews them he is not allowed to have any devices on him, including cellphones, that could be used to make copies of the material.

Moreover, while the sensitive discovery evidence could be used to file motions in the case, those motions would have to be partly redacted or submitted under seal.

Trump has pleaded innocent to four felony counts, including conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and conspiracy to obstruct Congress' certification of Democrat Joe Biden's electoral victory. The charges could lead to a lengthy prison sentence in the event of a conviction, with the most serious counts calling for up to 20 years.

Smith's team has indicated that it wants the case to move to trial swiftly, and this week it proposed a Jan. 2 trial date. Trump is already scheduled to stand trial in March in a New York case stemming from hush money payments made during the 2016 campaign and in May in another case brought by Smith accusing the former president of hoarding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla.

Information for this article was contributed by Glenn Thrush and Alan Feuer of The New York Times and by Lindsay Whitehurst, Nomaan Merchant and Michael Kunzelman of The Associated Press.