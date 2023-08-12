SPORTS R0UNDUP

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

UAFS announces signees

FORT SMITH — The University of Arkansas-Fort Smith’s volleyball team announced its five-player recruiting class for 2023.

Joining the Lions this fall are right-side hitters Sophia McIntyre and Laci Gratkowski, outside hitters Brianna Ball and Rowan Ramsey and setter Trinity Funderburk. McIntyre, Ball and Ramsey will begin their collegiate careers at UAFS while Gratkowski and Funderburk join as transfers.

McIntyre is a 5-foot-10 right-side hitter from Overland Park, Kan., and earned All-Eastern Kansas League honorable mention honors at Blue Valley North. She totaled 126 kills and 46 blocks in her senior season.

Ball, a 6-foot outside hitter from Van Buren, amassed 1,981 assists, 877 kills and 101 blocks in her high school career. She was a three-time All-Conference selection and two-time All-State Tournament Team honoree.

Ramsey racked up 439 career kills at Erie High School in Erie, Colo., as well as 127 aces, 108 blocks and 573 digs. She had 309 digs, 58 blocks, 58 aces and 268 kills in her senior season.

Gratkowski joins the Lions after playing the 2022 season at Wallace State Community College, where she hit .331 in 39 sets. She totaled 71 kills and 21 blocks. Gratkowski was a 2019 TAPPS 6A First Team All-District honoree and earned TAPPS 6A All-State honorable mention at St. John XXIII High School.

Funderburk transferred to UAFS for the spring semester from Division I Stephen F. Austin, tallying 43 assists and 30 digs in six matches. That followed a record-setting high school career, where she is the single-season record holder at Atascocita High School with 1,262 assists. She also holds the career record with 3,122 assists as well as the aces record with 159.

“We are excited to have these young women join our team,” said Coach Jane Sargent. “They are both talented and versatile and bring experience from different parts of the country. They will blend well with our returning players and give us depth in all positions.”

The Lions start practice August 16 in preparations for the season opener September 1.

PREP GOLF

Rogers sweeps match

The Rogers High School golf teams swept an 18-hole match against Bentonville West on Thursday at Kingswood Golf Course in Bella Vista.

The Mounties defeated the Wolverines 287-325 in the boys match.

Cohen Kinnard and Maddock Stephens each shot 69 to share the medalist honors for Rogers, while Noah Regan shot 73 and Jude Littlejohn put up a 76.

Brett Potts led West with a 78, while Blake Umland shot 79, Carson Stone shot 83 and Jude Martinez shot 85.

Rogers won the girls match 236-252. Avery Allen led the Lady Mounties with a 76 and Elle Cozad also shot 76 for Bentonville West.

Anna Scudder carded a 78 for Rogers, while Elizabeth Scudder shot 82.

Madison Bell shot 87 for the Lady Wolverines, while Tatum Potts finished at 89.