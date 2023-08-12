State bank chief to lead Securities Department

State Bank Commissioner Susannah Marshall will take on dual roles in policing financial practices in Arkansas after being appointed by the governor on Friday to also assume leadership of the Securities Department.

Legislation from a session earlier this year allowed the Arkansas Securities Department to be placed under supervision of the Bank Department and allowed the bank commissioner to also serve as securities commissioner. Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders appointed Marshall to lead both departments on Friday.

"Susannah has been a tremendous leader for the Arkansas State Bank Department, and I have no doubt her experience and expertise in the financial industry will enable her to effectively lead the Arkansas Securities Department," Sanders said in a news release.

The Arkansas Securities Department was established more than 50 years ago to protect consumers, educate investors and safeguard the state's financial markets. It became part of the state Department of Commerce in 2019.

Marshall has worked for the Arkansas State Bank Department since 1995 and was appointed deputy bank commissioner in 2007.