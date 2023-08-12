Texas League: RockHounds 13, Travelers 4

RockHounds 13, Travelers 4

The Arkansas Travelers fell to 1-9 in August after their loss to the Midland RockHounds on Friday night at Momentum Bank Ballpark in Midland, Texas.

The Travelers opened the scoring in the top of the first when Alberto Rodriguez hit a single to center field, scoring Jonatan Clase to make it 1-0.

Midland responded in the second inning with three runs, coming off of RBI hits from Sahid Valenzuela and Drew Swift, and a groundout from Bryan Buelvas that drove in Jack Winkler. The RockHounds added a run in the third inning to go ahead 4-1.

Each team scored two runs in the fifth inning, and Arkansas scored another in the top of the sixth on a Josh Morgan home run to make the score 6-4.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Midland added four runs to its lead, two on a William Simoneit single and two on a Cameron Masterman home run to go ahead 10-4.

Masterman hit a bases-clearing double in the seventh inning to give Midland a nine-run lead.

Arkansas used six pitchers, four of which allowed two or more runs. Starter Allan Saathoff allowed four on five hits and two walks in three innings.