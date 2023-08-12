TOOLS & TOYS: Emotional Support Coasters and WashYoSelf disposable wipes





Emotional Support Coasters

What's to love: Let friends know you've got their back. These coasters are a fun housewarming or hostess gift to give to besties.

What does it do: The set of four coasters looks like a sheet of note paper torn from a pad with the handwritten message "I'm here for you." The coasters are 4.25-by-3.8-inches and made of white acrylic on nonslip silicone pads. They come packaged in a stylish drawer box and sell for $60. For more information visit Kaleidadope.com.

WashYoSelf

What's to love: These unscented 9-by-10-inch wipes remove dirt, grime and odor. Use them to clean and freshen up whenever there is no time or place to shower. Keep these in a gym bag for after workouts, in the car before letting the kids in after a muddy soccer practice or in a backpack for hiking or camping.

What does it do: The individually wrapped face and body wipes come in a pack of 10 and are made with soothing ingredients like cucumber, chamomile, aloe and witch hazel extract. There is no need to rinse after using these disposable cleansing body wipes. The package sells for $9.99. For more information visit washyoself.com.



