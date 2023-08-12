UAM begins sports project

MONTICELLO — The University of Arkansas at Monticello announced its Legacy Campaign athletics project Friday.

UAM athletics director Hud Jackson said there are several needs UAM hopes to address with this fundraising campaign. UAM wants to update Steelman Field House with a new façade, interior and scoreboards. Plans for baseball and softball include stadium lights, renovating the softball dugouts, relocating the locker rooms and adding scoreboards.

The project will also raise money to renovate the football locker room and improve golf facilities with a driving range and expansion of tee boxes. Down the road, UAM hopes to renovate Willis “Convoy” Leslie Cotton Boll Stadium.

“Every sport will benefit from this Legacy Campaign,” Jackson said. “Every sport benefited and will benefit from this Performance Campaign when our new weight room and training room is complete. So, the view of it is, everybody needs to benefit, and this Legacy Campaign will allow us to do that.” This project comes on the heels of the soon-to-be completed performance center, which is scheduled for a ribbon-cutting ceremony during homecoming.

Jackson said the performance center was just the beginning.

“We want to piggyback off of that with our Legacy Campaign, which is going to do a lot for all of our sports, keep pushing us forward in our athletics.” Jackson said. “It’s very, very important that facilities are moving in a direction so that we can get good student-athletes on campus who love our university and fall in love with Monticello.” Jackson said the goal is to raise $500,000 each year.