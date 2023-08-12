Virgin Mary at center of Catholic, Orthodox Christian celebrations on Tuesday





Catholic and Orthodox Christians -- and a few Protestants, too -- will celebrate Tuesday the taking up of Jesus' mother from earth to heaven.

The Western church refers to it as the Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

The Eastern church calls it the Feast of the Dormition of Our Most Holy Lady, the Theotokos and Ever-Virgin Mary.

(Theotokos is a Greek word frequently interpreted as "Mother of God" or "God-bearer.")

The New Testament doesn't give a biographical account of Mary's final days.

Early church tradition says she joined her son in heaven, rather than remaining on the planet.

The word "Assumption" is derived from the Latin word, "assumptionem," and can be interpreted as "taking up, accepting or receiving."

"We celebrate the Assumption -- not the Ascension -- of Mary," said Father Joseph de Orbegozo, rector of the Cathedral of St. Andrew in Little Rock. "Jesus ascended by his own power. Mary was assumed by Christ's power."

Catholics believe that Mary was immaculately conceived (free of the taint of original sin), that she lived a sinless life, that she was a virgin all her days and that her body was not left to await the Second Coming.

The dogma of the Immaculate Conception was proclaimed in 1854 by Pope Piux IX.

The dogma of the Assumption dates to 1950. In Munificentissimus Deus (Latin for Most Bountiful God), Pope Pius XII declared that "the Immaculate Mother of God, the ever Virgin Mary, having completed the course of her earthly life, was assumed body and soul into heavenly glory."

"Since our Redeemer is the Son of Mary, he could not do otherwise, as the perfect observer of God's law, than to honor, not only his eternal Father, but also his most beloved Mother. And, since it was within his power to grant her this great honor, to preserve her from the corruption of the tomb, we must believe that he really acted in this way," Pius XII stated.

Classifying the doctrine as "divinely revealed," Pius XII wrote that "if anyone, which God forbid, should dare willfully to deny or to call into doubt that which we have defined, let him know that he has fallen away completely from the divine and Catholic Faith."

While it wasn't declared an infallible doctrine until the 20th century, the teaching had long been accepted and believed by Catholics.

As the United States Catholic Almanac reasoned in 1834, "It was not proper, that this holy body, in which the divine Word had resided for the space of nine months, should remain in dust until the day of judgment."

Catholics see Mary not only in the Gospel accounts but also in Revelation 12, which describes a "woman clothed with the sun, with the moon under her feet and a crown of twelve stars on her head, " who gives birth to a son who "will rule all nations."

In that passage, "There's this sense in which Mary is playing some role, beyond simply being the woman who happened to give birth to Jesus," de Orbegozo said.

The Feast of the Assumption has been celebrated, in the U.S. and overseas, for centuries. It is a holiday in Italy, France, Spain and many other predominantly Catholic countries around the world.

Several Orthodox countries, including Greece, also consider it a holiday.

AN EMPTY TOMB

In some medieval art, Mary is depicted as being borne above an empty tomb. But Munificentissimus Deus omits that detail.

"[It] speaks of the fact that she was raised, body and soul, into heaven," de Orbegozo said.

It doesn't say whether she was alive or dead immediately beforehand.

The more ancient name for the Feast of the Assumption is the Feast of the Dormition, he noted.

That comes from the Latin word "dormitionem" and is related to words such as dormitory and dormancy.

In Dormition, "There's this idea of sleep," de Orbegozo said. "Is she asleep forever in death or is she asleep for a moment, and then raised into heaven by Christ at some point?"

Either way, Mary is "another image of what resurrection will look like," he said.

In Orthodox teaching and icons, there's no question that Mary's natural life had come to an end, said Father Nicholas Verdaris, head priest at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Little Rock.

'SHE DID DIE'

"We are mindful and want to make clear that she did die," Verdaris said.

But three days later, the apostles discovered an empty tomb, Orthodox believers say.

"In falling asleep you did not forsake the world, O Theotokos. You were translated to life, O Mother of Life, and by your prayers, you deliver our souls from death," the liturgy states.

"Neither the tomb, nor death, could hold the Theotokos, who is constant in prayer and our firm hope in her intercessions. For being the Mother of Life, she was translated to life, by the One who dwelt in her virginal womb," it states.

The Feast of the Dormition offers Christians "a foretaste of what awaits all men and women of faith," Verdaris said.

For both Christian traditions, Tuesday is an important day on the liturgical calendar.

For the Western church, it's a Holy Day of Obligation. Faithful Catholics, "unless excused for a serious reason" or "dispensed by their own pastor" are obliged to attend Mass, the church teaches.

"Those who deliberately fail in this obligation commit a grave sin," the catechism states.

TWO WEEKS OF FASTING

For the Eastern church, the feast day is preceded by two weeks of fasting. On most of those days, it is not permitted to eat meat, dairy, oil, or wine.

On the feast day itself, it is customary in some places to bless flowers, herbs and seeds.

For most Protestants, the Feast of the Assumption is a day like any other.

Episcopalians are free to celebrate the occasion or ignore it altogether.

The Anglican Communion has designated Aug. 15 as "the Feast of St. Mary the Virgin," but it isn't one of the principle feasts, said Trinity Episcopal Cathedral Dean and Rector Amy Dafler Meaux.

"There are certainly Episcopalians in the United States and in the Diocese of Arkansas who are considered Anglo-Catholic and will likely have a service on this day," she added.

Other Protestants reject the doctrines that undergird the holy day.

'BODY AND SOUL'

"The assumption of Mary into heaven 'body and soul' should be rejected. We have no clear scriptural text to support such a teaching," Southern Baptist Theological Seminary Professor Thomas Schreiner has written. "Certainly as a believer in Christ, Mary will be raised from the dead, but we have no basis for thinking she was raised before other believers."

The ancient churches, East and West, emphasized Mary's importance, Verdaris maintains.

"If you look at the art, if you look at the history of the church, ... these kinds of feast days are not later inventions. You read the saints, the writings of the fathers, there is always woven in a very high regard for the example of Mary," he said.

"There's not a lot of detail provided in the Gospels because she is not the center of our faith. Jesus Christ is the center of our faith. He is the Son of God. But we never lose sight of the fact that God asked her to bear the Christ and that from her, He took on flesh," he said.

De Orbegozo says Mary has been a role model through the ages.

"Sometimes there's a tendency in all of us -- Catholic or Protestant -- to look at and want to highlight the people who are movers and shakers in Scripture. I would point out that Mary is significant because of her simplicity. She doesn't feature strongly in Scripture. She is much like some of the other great, faithful people in Scripture: Quiet, doing the will of the Lord, and maybe, in a really particular way, doing the will of the Lord most perfectly," he said.

If you go: Masses on the Feast of the Assumption at the Cathedral of St. Andrew, 617 S. Louisiana St., in Little Rock will be at 12:05 and 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. A vigil Mass will be at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Feast of the Dormition services will be held at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 1100 Napa Valley Drive, in Little Rock at 6 p.m. Monday and at 10 a.m. Tuesday.





“The Dormition of the Virgin,” by Ioannes Mokos (Greek, active 1680–1724), reflects the traditional Orthodox view that Mary died before she was taken to heaven. (Gift of Mrs. Henry Morgenthau, 1933. The Metropolitan Museum of Art)







Father Joseph de Orbegozo, rector of the Cathedral of St. Andrew in Little Rock, said Tuesday is a Holy Day of Obligation for Catholics. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Frank E. Lockwood)







Ambrogio di Stefano da Fossano painted “The Assumption of the Virgin” roughly 500 years ago. While widely accepted, teachings about the subject did not become dogma in the Catholic Church until 1950. (Fletcher Fund. The Metropolitan Museum of Art)







“The Death of the Virgin (The Dormition)’’ by German artist Tilman Heysacker dates to the late 15th century. (The Cloisters Collection, 1973. The Metropolitan Museum of Art)





