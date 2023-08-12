Washington County road budget reflects area growth; New people, paving equipment needed

Tad Sours, communication director for Washington County walks through the mechanical shop Friday at the Washington County campus in south Fayetteville. The county Road Department is asking for nine new employees and new paving equipment. New equipment will likely cost more than $1 million and the new people will be budgeted in at the top of the salary range which would be more then $500,000. The county is planning to have a dedicated paving crew to try to get more roads paved or chip-sealed, going from about 65 miles in 2023 to 100 miles in 2024. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)

FAYETTEVILLE -- The proposed 2024 budget for Washington County's Road Department has generated mixed opinions among justices of the peace representing some of... Already a subscriber? Log in!

Print Headline: County road budget reflects area growth

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content