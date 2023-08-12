WHSD board votes to rename arts center

The Performing Arts Center at White Hall High School will soon be named after retired Superintendent Doug Dorris.

The White Hall School District board voted on the name change earlier this week in a regular meeting. Dorris, who retired in June 2022 after 46 years in education and five as district superintendent, led the district's efforts to successfully earn the public vote for a 2.9-mill increase in January 2020 to finance construction of the Performing Arts Center, which was completed last October, among other projects.

The increase, which bumps the WHSD's millage rate to 42.1, is expected to raise about $25 million over 30 years.

"The board as a whole felt that his work during the millage campaign was important to gaining the public's interest and trust to secure the millage," said Gary Williams, who succeeded Dorris as superintendent. "I know how important the vote was for the long term. Mr. Dorris spent a lot of effort and a lot of nights away from home getting the millage to pass."

Dorris continued to look after the building project on a volunteer basis. He said that was to make sure the district would deliver on what it said it would.

The decision to add Dorris' name to the building left Williams' predecessor surprised.

"I appreciate the board for the vision they had as far as the building project," Dorris said. "I was very pleased Mr. Williams and the board saw fit to it."

IN OTHER DISTRICT BUSINESS

The WHSD accepted a quote from Taylor Music of Aberdeen, S.D., for $221,245 for new equipment for the middle and high school bands.

Assistant superintendent Cedric Hawkins, high school Principal Nathan Sullivan and Moody Elementary Principal Tim Atkinson were appointed to the district's Personnel Policy Committee.

And the district ended July of this year with a balance of $5,861,251.87, which Williams said is all local money. At that time last year, the balance was $5,903,913.72.

PERSONNEL MOVES

The district approved five hires and one position transfer for the 2023-24 school year, which begins Monday.

Certified hires include Gandy Elementary special education teacher Jennifer Benning and high school computer science teacher Robert Weaver. Classified new hires are bus drivers James Leonard, Nathaniel Cedric Jackson and Mary Lewis.

Jason Mitchell was promoted from assistant football coach to interim head coach.