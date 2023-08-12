Wildcats strive to surpass ’22 season

Watson Chapel began the 2022 football season in promising fashion.

The Wildcats dominated Texarkana 48-0, ending an 11-game losing streak. A week later, Watson Chapel hung tough with Ouachita Christian (La.), a team that went on to win a Louisiana state championship.

Maurice Moody, who debuted as Watson Chapel head coach in the Texarkana game, said the Wildcats played great the first two weeks.

“We were healthy that first couple of ball games,” Moody said. “The injury bug hadn’t set in yet. I thought we played with passion. We played for one another. The mental part of the game, I didn’t think that we were exactly where I wanted us to be. I thought the effort was there. I thought the attitude was there.” The season fell apart afterward, and that drubbing of Texarkana turned out to be the Wildcats’ only win of the year.

There were a few close calls. It took Maumelle overtime to slip past the Wildcats 39-38. White Hall won by just a touchdown in the season finale. Nonetheless, Watson Chapel enters the 2023 season having not won a conference game since 2020.

Senior lineman Jaquan Crockett said the team is working not to repeat last year.

“After that game, I feel like a lot of our players got content with where we were at at the time instead of striving to be better,” Crockett said. “Now, we’ve refocused on just getting better constantly. Even if we win, we can’t let it get to our head.” Moody said he has spent all offseason trying to figure out what went wrong. He pointed to injuries which kept the Wildcats from playing at full strength down the stretch, but he also said the team may have peaked too early.

As the Wildcats turn their attention to 2023, Moody said the offensive line of Crockett, Hines, JaBrien Smith, Walker Stringfellow and Denzel Williams are the key players for this year. Watson Chapel is a run-first team which will rotate through several running backs, so the offensive line will determine how well this season goes.

“I think we’re a little bit anemic in the passing game, and I think we’ll get better as the season goes on in the passing game, but we’re going to be a ground-and-pound type ball club,” Moody said. “Ball control, clock control. Play sound and solid on defense. Hopefully, we force turnovers, keep their offense on the sideline, keep our offense on the field and give ourselves a chance to win it at the end.” Watson Chapel has struggled the past two years, which has many around the conference expecting them to finish at the bottom again. The Wildcats have higher aspirations.

Senior lineman Quentin Hines said the Wildcats know they are underdogs, but they believe they can do better than last year.

“I think everybody is really locked in, into it, because we know what we were capable of last year,” Hines said. “We just didn’t take care of what we needed to care of. This year, I feel like with the team we got and the mindset we got, we can take care of what we need to take care of this year on the field.” Despite the struggles of recent years, Moody said this year’s team can reach the playoffs if things go right.

It won’t come easy in a deep 5A Central conference, but Moody said he has already seen signs of improvement in his short time at Watson Chapel.

“I’ve seen maturation out of pretty much every kid we’ve got as far as football is concerned,” Moody said. “They’ve gotten bigger, of course. They’ve gotten stronger. They’ve bought in into the weight room. They’ve bought in to me and my system and my way of thinking and what I like and what I don’t like. We’ve kind of built a bond and built a relationship, so I’ve seen some positive growth.” Watson Chapel opens the 2023 season Aug. 25 at Texarkana.