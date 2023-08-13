110-year-old Sebastian County Fair and Rodeo expects higher attendance with double the rodeo

GREENWOOD -- The Sebastian County Fair and Rodeo expects to mark 110 years of service with a higher turnout than it saw over the past couple years.

Randy Mitchell, president of the nonprofit Sebastian County Fair Association, said he estimates about 15,000 to 20,000 people will attend the event. It will run daily from Aug. 23-27 at the Sebastian County Fairgrounds at 530 E. Knoxville St. in Greenwood.

Mitchell's estimate would be a step up from the 10,073 people he said went to the fair in 2022 and the about 8,500 people who reportedly attended in 2021. Mitchell thinks his figure is "probably easily doable" due to the Fair Association increasing its marketing budget this year, as well as incorporating a second night of rodeo events into the fair for the first time.

Mitchell said the fair is a family friendly event during which the Sebastian County community can come together and celebrate not only the hard work from the people of all ages who participate in the event through either its livestock show or creative arts aspect, but also everything that's good about the county.

Greenwood Mayor Doug Kinslow said the fair has a significant economic impact on the community because people come and spend money at both the event and other Greenwood businesses, such as gas stations and restaurants. He thinks Mitchell is "right on target" in estimating 15,000 to 20,000 people will be at the fair, stating his belief more people feel comfortable with attending a public event this year than they have been after the height of the covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

"I'm excited to see if Randy's right," Kinslow said. "I hope he is. I'd like to see it exceed that. That'd be cool, but I think he's pretty spot on."

Bob Purvis, executive director for the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce, said the fair also provides an opportunity for people who live outside Greenwood to see the city, which is the first step in getting them to consider moving there.

"This gives us a reason to get people to see it, and then they see something unique like our county fair, they see the people that are there, they get to visit with the people that are there and they get to thinking, 'You know, this is a pretty nice place,'" Purvis said.

Mitchell said the Fair Association did some research earlier this year and found records indicating the first Fair Association board was elected in 1913. He added the fair has been run by volunteers since this inception 110 years ago.

"We do not have any paid staff, so there have been many volunteers throughout the county that have put a lot of hard work into making this a showcase, and we may not ever be the biggest county fair because there is more populous areas, but we are the best county fair, I'll say that," Mitchell said.

Purvis attributes the fair's longevity and success to local pride. He said there are people in rural America, including Arkansas, who are dedicated to agriculture, animal husbandry and other things that make up a fair as part of a tradition spanning multiple generations.

The price of admission for this year's fair is $7 for those 12 and older and $4 for children ages 6-12, according to Mitchell. Tickets are available at discounted prices on the Fair Association website. Attendees can also buy arm bands for $25 allowing them to ride as many carnival rides as they want for that day. The carnival will open at 5 p.m. from Aug. 23-25 and at 1 p.m. Aug. 26-27.

Mitchell said the revenue generated from the event goes back into the Fair Association's operating expenses. However, the proceeds from the first night -- Aug. 23 -- will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House charity in Fort Smith.

Mitchell and the Fair Association's website listed the schedule of events that comprise the fair as follows:

Aug. 23: Dollar night admission. Rides will cost $2. Live music from Jade 18 at 7 p.m.

Aug. 24: School day from 9 a.m. to noon. Livestock show awards and live music from the Richard Rauch Band at 7 p.m.

Aug. 25: School day from 9 a.m. to noon. Live music from the Silent Thunder Band at 7 p.m. Bulls and Bronc riding rodeo event at 7 p.m.

Aug. 26: Senior day from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Bingo at 2 p.m. Junior livestock auction and Mutton Bustin rodeo event at 6 p.m. Ranch Rodeo event and live music from Nashville recording artist Gabrielle Gore and the Silent Thunder Band at 7 p.m.

Aug. 27: Live music from Roll Cage Mary at 2 p.m. and Jimmy Miller at 5 p.m.

The fair will also feature food trucks, vendors, a petting zoo, pony rides and a place where art and home economics projects will be on exhibit, among other attractions, according to the Fair Association website. A horse show -- or "shodeo" -- will take place before the fair at 2 p.m. Aug. 20.

Kay Copeland (right) with Hackett FFA and others help set up for the Sebastian County Fair and Rodeo, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, during an exhibitor work day at the Sebastian County Fairgrounds in Greenwood. The event is set to take place there Aug. 23-27. Randy Mitchell, president of the Sebastian County Fair Association, estimated 15,000-20,000 people are expected to attend. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



