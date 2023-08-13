25 apply for marriage licenses in Sebastian County

The following marriage license applications were recorded Aug. 1-7 in the Sebastian County Clerk's Office.

Aug. 1

Nathan Scott Cole, 40, and Carly A. Shoemake, 47, both of Gore, Okla.

Jermaine Tyrone Hogue, 23, and Bonnie Lanette Yvone Harwood, 22, both of Fort Smith

Joshua Lynn Dellinger, 29, and Cali Summer Deadman, 26, both of Greenwood

William Michael Webb, 31, and Rosalind Symone Ellis, 25, both of McLoud , Okla.

Bobby John Harrington, 48, and Wendy Beatrice Hunt, 36, both of Fort Smith

Rayon Katrell Lockhart, 35, and Jamillia Nicole Rice, 36, both of Fort Smith

Jerry Antone Wyche IV, 37, and Jessica Rose Jackson, 32, both of Port Saint Joe, Fla.

Aug. 2

Juan Daniel Peraza, 28, and Alicia Nicole Peters, 27, both of Fort Smith

Aug. 3

Erick Fabian Valles, 34, and Mariela Lira-Gutierrez, 30, both of Fort Smith

Aug. 4

Luke David Linam, 22, and Grace Elizabeth Calhoun, 23, both of Columbia, Mo.

Tyius Zeier Blankenship, 27, and Laura Beth Humphre, 24, both of Stigler, Okla.

Walter Jason Ward, 49, and Pamela Ann Williams, 49, both of Van Buren

Kyle William Park, 23, and Chloe Myrilla Jones-Weaver, 22, both of Greenwood

Michael Clayton Blythe, 48, and Mindi Ann Blythe, 49, both of Alma

Parker Tilman Hargrove, 24, and Maliah Grace Norman, 21, both of Fort Smith

William Pacey McBride, 22, and Jade Elisabeth McCoy, 21, both of Hackett

Jacob Allen Dyer, 32, Newllano, La., and Nathalie Michelle Star Myers, 24, Manhattan, Kan.

Jerry-David Robert Ray Lewis Luverne, 18, and Grayce Lynn Williamson, 19, both of Fort Smith

Patrick Charles Lozano, 34, and Whitney Joelle McGarrah, 27, both of Choctaw, Okla.

Aug. 7

Brendan Lucas Willsey, 30, and Kurstein McKenzie Brown, 23, both of Claremore, Okla.

Zackery Joseph Faires, 30, and Hannah Rose King, 32, both of Greenwood

Ryheam Demetrius Flen McHellon, 30, Lawton, Okla., and Micah Tyria Massey, 28, Fort Smith

Mariah Rae Jordan, 30, and Chelsea Faye Goines, 33, both of Fort Smith

Christopher Scott Halstead, 45, and Delraie Dawn Nickel, 33, both of Arkoma, Okla.

Shane Tyler Fenton, 20, and Laura Jane Riley, 19, both of Van Buren