Hospital’s records release investigated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Vanderbilt University Medical Center is facing a federal civil-rights investigation after turning the medical records of transgender patients over to Tennessee's attorney general, hospital officials have confirmed.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' investigation comes just weeks after two patients sued the medical center for releasing their records to Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti last year.

"We have been contacted by and are working with the Office of Civil Rights," spokesperson John Howser said last week. "We have no further comment since this is an ongoing investigation."

The medical center has come under fire for waiting months before telling patients in June that their medical information was shared, acting only after the existence of the requests emerged as evidence in another court case. The news sparked alarm for many families living in a state where GOP lawmakers have sought to ban gender-affirming care for transgender youths and limit LGBTQ rights.

The patients suing say the medical center should have removed personally identifying information before turning over the records because the hospital was aware of Tennessee authorities' hostile attitude toward the rights of transgender people.

Many of the patients who had their information shared with Skrmetti's office are state workers, or their adult children or spouses; others are on TennCare, the state's Medicaid plan; and some were not even patients at the clinic that provides transgender care.

"The more we learn about the breadth of the deeply personal information that VUMC [Vanderbilt University Medical Center] disclosed, the more horrified we are," said attorney Tricia Herzfeld, who is representing the patients. "Our clients are encouraged that the federal government is looking into what happened here."

Skrmetti has maintained that he requested the patient records only because of a "run-of-the-mill" investigation into medical billing fraud and that he is not targeting patients or their families.

Yet Skrmetti has continued to attract skepticism from Democratic lawmakers and civil-rights advocates after he joined a group of Republican attorneys general in opposing a proposed federal rule that would limit how law enforcement and state officials collect the medical records of those who flee their home state to receive abortion services or transgender health care.

Skrmetti is also defending the state's gender-affirming care ban for transgender youths and has repeatedly praised a federal appeals court decision to allow the law to take effect at least temporarily.