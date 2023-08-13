Sections
Anniversaries

by Cary Jenkins | Today at 2:16 a.m.
Donna Sue and Doyle Ray Dillahunty

Donna Sue and Doyle Ray Dillahunty of Little Rock celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a family trip to Gatlinburg, Tenn., in the Smoky Mountains. The couple were married Aug. 9, 1963. She is the former Donna Sue Rodgers and a retired counselor from the Pulaski County Special School District. He is a retired administrator for the Little Rock School District. They are the parents of Darla Baerg of Dallas and Deah Chisenhall of Conway. They have six grandchildren.

Sarah and Randolph Byrd Hopkins of Little Rock will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. The couple were married Aug. 18, 1973. She is the former Sarah B. Brown. He is a retired lawyer.

Print Headline: Anniversaries

