Anvil Fest offers live music, community connections for creatives

Fayetteville musician and genius producer Raif Box is launching a free-all ages music festival Aug. 18-19 at CACHE Studios in Bentonville. Dubbed Anvil Fest after his Holy Anvil Recording Company, the free event is both a fundraiser to keep the sessions going and to help local musicians and creatives connect with resources -- from booking agents to merch providers, Box says.

Ashtyn Barbaree & the Barbarians, Jess Harp, The Phelgms, Sad Palomino, TV Preacher and the Bellwether Sirens are just a few of the acts slated to play. Doors open at 6 p.m. each day. The festival is a fundraiser for Holy Anvil Sessions, and donations are encouraged.

Listen to the full interview at nwaonline.com/813anvilfest/. Find more details about Anvil Fest at facebook.com/HolyAnvilRecordingCo.

Q. Tell me how you started Holy Anvil Recording?

A. A lot of things are born out of necessity. I feel like this was maybe one of those. At the time, I was in a couple of different bands, and we were just trying to figure out who we were going to go record with. I thought, well, maybe I'll give [recording] a shot and try and learn how to do it and see how it goes.

Q. How did you get the idea to branch out to create this YouTube channel that is just incredible ... there's so many great bands on there.

A. Thanks for saying that. There's a lot of awesome bands. I really kind of modeled it after Audiotree and KEXP ...

I love those videos, and they help artists in that area and then eventually regional artists and eventually national artists, and even international artists gain some traction in that market with whoever is watching those videos. I thought that, well, that's something I could do here -- take local bands and let them come in and film a video for free and just let them use it however they want to. Then I don't know, just kind of hope for the best, I guess. (laughs)

Q. How did that idea for Anvil Fest come up?

A. I had the idea for Anvil Fest a long time ago before I started the Anvil Sessions. Originally, it was just going to be artists that had come to record albums with me, but then I started doing the Anvil Sessions and I was like, well, this would make a lot more sense actually. I could build it into something that's not just a show, because like I said the Anvil Sessions are free to anyone ... they're free to anybody that wants to come and do it, we've got a submission form that's on my KUAF page, and I welcome anybody to put in for that. It takes me a good amount of time to get to it. Right now the list is pretty long, and I'm working on that.

I've gathered all these sponsors, that are all associated with the music industry, so merch supply and screen printing companies. We have record labels. Fayetteville Public Television is a sponsor. We have booking agents and promotion companies that are going to be there. It's all companies and groups and organizations that hopefully will be able to lend a hand to any upcoming artist as well.

It's not just a showcase for the Anvil Sessions bands. It's not just a fundraiser. ... I call it a community connection event. the hope is that people who are aspiring artists or aspiring creatives will be able to come there and be able to network with not only other artists around the area, but also with organizations and people that can help them you know, really excel.

--

FAQ

Anvil Fest

WHAT -- A two-day community connection event with live music from Ashtyn Barbaree & the Barbarians, Jess Harp, The Big Sad, Sad Palomino, John Charles, The Phlegms, TV Preacher, Fight Dream, Bellwether Sirens and Protohive.

WHEN -- 6 p.m. Aug. 18-19

WHERE -- CACHE Studios, 1004 S.E. Fifth St. in Bentonville

COST -- Anvil Fest is a fundraiser for Holy Anvil Recording Co. Donations are encouraged.

INFO -- holyanvilrecordingco.com; youtube.com/@holyanvilrecordingco

Bellwether Sirens will play Aug. 19 for Anvil Fest at CACHE Studios in Bentonville. They are one of the local bands featured on Anvil Sessions YouTube page at youtube.com/@holyanvilrecordingco. Bellwether Sirens just released their first full-length album, "Goon Hand," with Raif Box of Holy Anvil Recording. (Courtesy Photo)



Ashtyn Barbaree and the Barbarians will perform Aug. 18 during Anvil Fest at CACHE Studios. They are one of the local band's featured in Anvil Sessions YouTube. Check out their performance at https://youtu.be/71Hj4b5XK_Q (Courtesy Photo)



TV Preacher performs Aug. 19 for the free, all-ages fundraiser Anvil Fest at CACHE Studios in Bentonville. The event will serve as a community connection event for local creatives to engage with music industry individuals and organization while listening to local bands. Donations will be accepted for Holy Anvil Recording to do more Anvil Sessions, which features performances by local bands. Check out TV Preacher's session at https://youtu.be/olgPyKLp2XY. (Courtesy Photo)



Protohive will perform Aug. 19 during the two-day Anvil Fest in Bentonville. Check out their Anvil Session at youtu.be/BcGNzb08Fsw. (Courtesy Photo)



The Big Sad will perform Aug. 18 during the first night of Anvil Fest. The two-day community connection event will serve as a resource fair to local musicians and creatives as well as a showcase of bands who have performed for Anvil Sessions. Catch The Big Sad's performance at https://youtu.be/HLj2jPM5ANo (Courtesy Photo)

