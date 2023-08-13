Arkansas inmates who lost parole eligibility due to misinterpretation of law scheduled for parole hearings

The Arkansas Parole Board will begin holding hearings next month for inmates who lost their parole eligibility due to a yearslong misinterpretation of state law by the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

The panel is expected in September to review 114 inmates convicted of residential burglary whose original dates for parole eligibility are imminent or have already passed, said Dina Tyler, spokesperson for the state Department of Corrections, last week.

These inmates, and nearly 180 others, lost their chance at parole after it was determined state officials misinterpreted how a 2015 law that designated residential burglary as a violent felony offense affected parole eligibility calculations.

Not all of the 114 inmates coming up for review are expected to be granted parole. State officials estimate between 20% and 25% of these inmates will not receive parole due to their behavioral classification. The remaining inmates who do not have an imminent eligibility date will be slotted into the state Parole Board's docket and reviewed as their dates approach, said Tyler.

The reclassification of residential burglary included in the Criminal Justice Reform Act of 2015 affected parole eligibility for certain offenders since state law requires a person convicted of a violent felony offense who has previously been found guilty of a violent felony to serve the entirety of their sentence.

After the law went into effect, the Department of Corrections did not consider residential burglaries committed before the effective date of the act on April 1, 2015, to be violent felony offenses. Courts and attorneys used this guidance when negotiating plea arraignments and calculating sentences.

But in May 2022, then-Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said in an opinion requested by the state Department of Corrections that residential burglaries committed before the act's effective date should be considered violent felony offenses. This meant that a person previously convicted of residential burglary who committed an additional violent felony offense would have to serve their entire prison sentence.

Officials with the Department of Corrections told lawmakers in October the policy change led to 290 inmates losing their parole eligibility. Some inmates saw their prison sentences lengthened by decades because of the change.

Max Hatfield told lawmakers earlier this year his stepson's parole eligibility date changed from July of 2023 to June of 2042 because of the misinterpretation.

While Hatfield said he didn't wish to deny or absolve his stepson's actions, he objected to the change in policy.

"Our stepson was given a choice: He could go to trial with extra charges and risk a longer sentence, or take a deal which included the possibility of parole if he kept his actions clean," Hatfield said. "He chose a deal based on what our system told him."

Following Rutledge's opinion, state officials also identified 101 parolees who they said should not have been released from prison under the attorney general's interpretation of the law.

While 11 of the identified parolees were re-incarcerated after they violated the terms of their parole, 90 remained under supervision because their "inherit liberty" prevented state officials from returning them to custody unless they made an additional mistake, said then-Secretary of the Department of Corrections Solomon Graves in October.

Two people released days after the opinion was issued were quickly returned to custody, said Graves.

Tyler said Friday that she suspected more people released on supervision were likely back in the department's custody because of parole violations, though she was unsure of exactly how many.

To rectify the misinterpretation, state lawmakers and Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders enacted a law this year that removes the violent felony classification for residential burglary offenses committed before April 1, 2015.

Sen. Joshua Bryant, R-Rogers, sponsored Act 683, saying he was not looking for "empathy or sympathy" for offenders but rather "for the state to honor its word."

"Once someone from a high level tells you something, you take it to the bank," he said during a meeting of the Senate Committee on Judiciary in March.

The law applies to defendants sentenced before May 24, 2022, unless the sentencing order expressly designates the defendant was sentenced under the 2015 law that reclassified residential burglary as a violent offense.

In a July opinion, Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin said the Department of Corrections should start recalculating parole eligibility for offenders Aug. 1, when Act 683 went into effect.

In addition to the inmates who lost their parole eligibility because of the misinterpretation and were not released from prison, Tyler said the offenders who were released on parole but were re-incarcerated because of violations also would regain their parole eligibility.

However, she noted offenders who returned to prison after violating their parole were unlikely to be reviewed for parole within at least six months. Their eligibility for parole also could be affected if they are facing new charges.

Tyler said she understood officials had begun re-calculating parole eligibility before the first of the month to prepare for the act going into effect. The process was time-consuming since staff had to review each offender's sentencing order to ensure they were not sentenced under the 2015 law.

Because the department is required to provide 30-day notice of a parole hearing, Tyler said September is as soon the board could start reviewing cases for those affected by the new law.