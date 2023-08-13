Atlanta hits blackjack thanks to six home runs

NEW YORK -- Matt Olson homered twice, Ozzie Albies had a home run and six RBI, and the Atlanta Braves pounded the New York Mets 21-3 on Saturday in the opening game of a doubleheader at Citi Field.

Atlanta connected six times in its fourth win in five games, running its major league-leading total to 225 home runs. Olson had his seventh multi-home run game of the season and No. 20 for his career. Sean Murphy, Austin Riley and Nicky Lopez also homered for the NL East leaders.

"It's pretty easy to go do your job when the team puts up 21 for you," said rookie Allan Winans, who recorded his first big league win with seven scoreless innings.

In the second game, Spencer Strider (13-4) pitched seven scoreless innings and Ozzie Albies homered as the Braves completed the sweep with a 6-0 victory.

Lopez, making his first start since he was acquired in a trade with Kansas City on July 30, finished with four hits and five RBI in the first game. He also pitched a scoreless ninth inning after his three-run home run off fellow position player Danny Mendick capped an eight-run top half of the frame.

"I asked him if he's ever pitched and he's like 'Yeah, I've got a knuckleball,' " Braves Manager Brian Snitker said. "That was awesome, too, that he could go out there and do that, so we didn't have to warm up anybody behind him or anything like that. Very impressive first outing for him."

DIAMONDBACKS 3, PADRES 0 Christian Walker hit a two-run home run, Zac Gallen (12-5) pitched six strong innings and Arizona snapped a nine-game losing streak by beating San Diego.

DODGERS 4, ROCKIES 1 Will Smith, James Outman and Ahmed Rosario homered and Tony Gonsolin (8-4) worked six solid innings after allowing a home run on his first pitch as Los Angeles beat Colorado.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ASTROS 11, ANGELS 3 Kyle Tucker hit a three-run home run and RBI single to lead Houston to its fifth win in six games and second consecutive rout of Los Angeles.

RAYS 6, GUARDIANS 5 Randy Arozarena lined an RBI single to right center to complete a three-run ninth inning off Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase as Tampa Bay rallied to beat the Guardians.

TIGERS 6, RED SOX 2 Kerry Carpenter hit two home runs and Detroit cleared Fenway Park's Green Monster four times in a win over Boston. Spencer Torkelson and Eric Haase also homered for the Tigers, who snapped a nine-game losing streak against the Red Sox.

INTERLEAGUE

BREWERS 3, WHITE SOX 2 William Contreras capped a three-run seventh with the winning RBI and Milwaukee earned its second consecutive comeback victory over Chicago.

CARDINALS 5, ROYALS 4 Tommy Edman hit two home runs to lead St. Louis past Kansas City in front of the second-largest crowd of the season at Kauffman Stadium.

CUBS 5, BLUE JAYS 4 Christopher Morel hit a tiebreaking double in the ninth inning and Chicago beat the Toronto. Dansby Swanson added a three-run home run as the Cubs won for the 18th time in 24 games.

MARLINS 3, YANKEES 1 Sandy Alcantara (5-10) threw a complete-game, five-hitter and Luis Arraez hit his fourth home run of the season in Miami's win over New York. Alcantara struck out 10 in his major league-leading third complete game and first home win since going the distance against Minnesota on April 4.

NATIONALS 3, ATHLETICS 2 Keibert Ruiz hit the first pitch of the ninth inning into the right-field bullpen to give Washington its second walk-off home run of the season and a victory over Oakland.

RANGERS 9, GIANTS 3 Corey Seager homered and singled in a run, Mitch Garver had three RBI, and Texas beat San Francisco.

TWINS 8, PHILLIES 1 Joey Gallo hit two home runs among his four hits and drove in four runs, Pablo Lopez struck out seven in six shutout innings and Minnesota snapped a four-game losing streak by beating Philadelphia.





