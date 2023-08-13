Bills’ safety shines in heralded return





ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- It didn't take Anthony Richardson long to learn the hard way how there may be limits to his exceptional ability at the NFL level.

The Colts rookie quarterback threw an interception and was unable to generate much offense with his legs either during Indianapolis' preseason-opening 23-19 loss to the Buffalo Bills in an outing decided by the third-stringers on Saturday.

"Just find a way to manage it, instead of trying to force it and be Superman," Richardson said, referring to his third attempt, an awkward side-armed throw that was easily intercepted by Dane Jackson.

The Bills, meantime, got an emotional boost with safety Damar Hamlin credited with three tackles over two-plus defensive series in his first competitive game since going into cardiac arrest and being resuscitated on the field during a game at Cincinnati on Jan. 2.

Hamlin showed no signs of hesitation and made a key impact on his fourth defensive snap by stopping running back Evan Hull for no gain on fourth-and-1 at the Buffalo 40 to end the Colts' second possession.

Trailing 13-10, the Bills went ahead for good with 6:11 left in the third quarter, when Matt Barkley hit Tyrell Shavers for a 22-yard touchdown pass. Shavers' touchdown made up for his miscue earlier in the quarter when Kyle Allen's pass tipped off his hands and led to Darius Rush's 52-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Richardson, the No. 4 overall draft pick out of Florida and third quarterback selected in the draft, failed to quell questions about his accuracy over 13 college starts. He finished 7 of 12 for 67 yards and an interception and two carries for 7 yards.

First-year Colts Coach Shane Steichen said he was impressed with Richardson's poise despite his struggles.

"It's a good learning experience," Steichen said. "He bounced back. It was the first drive of the game, we get the pick there. And he comes back and we start moving the ball pretty good. He threw some nice touch passes. Good calm, had some good things, command in the huddle, all those good things."

Richardson's much-anticipated first start was overshadowed by the more experienced Gardner Minshew in an offseason-long quarterback competition.

Minshew, who is more familiar with Steichen's offense, completed all six attempts for 72 yards. He also oversaw an 12-play, 88-yard scoring drive capped by Jake Funk's 1-yard run to cut Buffalo's lead to 10-7 in the final seconds of the first half.

With the notable exceptions of quarterback Josh Allen and receiver Stefon Diggs, the Bills had most of their starters play the first quarter. Allen, signed this offseason to serve as Josh Allen's backup, struggled in finishing 8 of 15 for 122 yards and an interception. Barkley finished 14 of 15 for 172 yards, including a 13-yard TD pass to Dezmon Patmon.

JAGUARS 28, COWBOYS 23

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Calvin Ridley had two catches in his first game in nearly two years, and Trevor Lawrence responded to an interception with a touchdown pass in Jacksonville's win over Dallas.

Playing against mostly Dallas backup defenders, Ridley had a short catch on Jacksonville's second series, then a first down grab on the third possession before Lawrence's scoring toss to Christian Kirk.

The TD was set up by a fumble on a punt return from KaVontae Turpin, who a year ago essentially made the roster with the Cowboys by returning a kickoff and a punt for scores in the same preseason game.

It was the first game for Ridley since Oct. 24, 2021. The receiver, playing through a broken left foot that season, stepped away to address his mental health following a home robbery. He was suspended for the entire 2022 season because he bet on the NFL while away from the Atlanta Falcons.

The Jaguars traded two draft picks to get Ridley last November, and he's been the team's most dynamic player so far in training camp. He caught 90 passes for 1,374 yards and 9 touchdowns in 2020, when Ridley said he played most of the season with that broken foot.

The QBs behind Lawrence, C.J. Beathard and Nathan Rourke, had a short TD run apiece.

Rourke had the play of the game in the fourth quarter when he escaped two defenders and was in the arms of a third while throwing a 21-yard scoring pass to Qadree Ollison.

Dallas third-stringer Will Grier threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Tolbert, a second-year receiver trying to get into the rotation after a quiet rookie season.

Jacksonville played its starters on the first two offensive series, and it ended up being three after Turpin's fumble was recovered by Gregory Junior at the Dallas 42-yard line.

Ridley's second catch was a 13-yarder for a first down, and Lawrence's 9-yard scoring toss to Kirk came on fourth-and-3.

Lawrence was 5 of 6 for 36 yards, 21 of them going to Ridley. The first Jacksonville series ended when Lawrence threw deep while rolling to his left and undrafted second-year safety Juanyeh Thomas made the catch in front of Evan Engram.

The Cowboys didn't play quarterback Dak Prescott or any other projected starters on offense in Coach Mike McCarthy's return to play-calling. The closest thing was right guard Josh Ball, who is filling in for Zack Martin with the six-time All-Pro holding out of training camp in a contract dispute.

BEARS 23, TITANS 17

CHICAGO -- Justin Fields threw touchdown passes to prized newcomer DJ Moore and Khalil Herbert on Chicago's first two possessions, then watched as the Bears beat Tennessee in the teams' preseason opener.

Moore and Herbert turned short passes into sprints to the end zone against a second-string defense after Tennessee's Malik Willis led the Titans on a 75-yard touchdown drive to start the game.

A third-round pick last year, Willis hit a wide-open Chris Moore in the middle for a 30-yard gain on the first play from scrimmage and scored from the 2 with Chicago using mostly reserves. Willis completed 16 of 25 passes for 189 yards and was intercepted at the goal line with Ryan Tannehill not playing.

Fields completed all three of his passes for 129 yards. He finished with a 158.3 rating and didn't run the ball before P.J. Walker took over. Walker was 4 of 8 for 19 yards with an interception. Nathan Peterman started the second half and was 4 of 6 for 58 yards.

Titans second-round pick Will Levis threw for 85 yards, going 9 of 14 and was intercepted in the final minute.

JETS 27, PANTHERS 0

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Bryce Young was 4 of 6 passing for 21 yards in his NFL preseason debut as Carolina lost to New York.

The No. 1 overall pick in the draft played three series and the Panthers picked up just one first down with the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner under center against a Jets defense that rested its starters. Young didn't get much help from his offensive line as he was hit on three of his seven drop backs.

Aaron Rodgers' debut with the Jets will have to wait for another day as Coach Robert Saleh held out the four-time league MVP for the second consecutive preseason game. The 39-year-old Rodgers hasn't played in a preseason game since 2018 with Green Bay.

Zach Wilson got the start and played the entire first half, leading the Jets (1-1) to scores on three of his six first-half possessions. He finished 14 of 20 for 123 yards, including a 2-yard touchdown pass to backup tight end Kenny Yeboah.

After throwing an interception, Jets third-stringer Tim Boyle bounced back with TD passes to tight ends EJ Jenkins and Zack Kuntz. Boyle finished 9 of 10 for 84 yards.

RAVENS 20, EAGLES 19

BALTIMORE -- Justin Tucker kicked a 60-yard field goal to end the first half, Tyler Huntley threw a touchdown pass early in the third quarter and Baltimore Ravens extended their record streak of preseason victories to 24 with a win over Philadelphia.

The Ravens led 20-13 when Anthony Brown's pass was intercepted by Eli Ricks and returned 31 yards for a touchdown with 7:03 to play. The Eagles went for two and didn't convert.

After forcing a quick Baltimore punt, Philadelphia faced fourth-and-4 at its 44. Ian Book's pass was too high and the ball went over to the Ravens with 2:19 remaining.

Huntley ran 16 yards on third-and-11, and Baltimore was able to close the game out from there.

Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts both sat out this game, and Baltimore's streak looked as if it was in jeopardy during a sluggish first half in which the Ravens had the ball for just 8:03. Tucker, however, was in midseason form when his kick from midfield sailed through to cut Philadelphia's lead to 13-10 after two quarters.

CHARGERS 34, RAMS 17

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Stetson Bennett passed for 191 yards and a touchdown for the Los Angeles Rams in the stadium where he led Georgia to his second national championship seven months ago, getting his first NFL action in a preseason loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Former TCU quarterback Max Duggan passed for 19 yards and rushed for 20 yards for the Chargers as both quarterbacks got their first NFL action at SoFi Stadium, where Bennett's Bulldogs routed Duggan's Horned Frogs 65-7 in the College Football Playoff title game.

Both quarterbacks are vying for backup jobs with Los Angeles' two NFL teams, but Bennett's debut was much busier.

Bennett entered the game early in the second quarter and immediately led a 16-play, 75-yard drive that included three near-interceptions and a sharp 11-yard touchdown pass to fellow rookie Puka Nacua.

Bennett led two more scoring drives after halftime, finishing 17 for 29 with no interceptions.

FRIDAY'S LATE GAME

CARDINALS 18, BRONCOS 17

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Denver's Russell Wilson capped a lengthy preseason outing with a touchdown pass to Jerry Jeudy before Arizona rallied to win.

Cardinals third-string quarterback David Blough led the winning drive, hitting Brian Cobbs for an 18-yard touchdown pass with two seconds left to pull within 17-16. Arizona then converted its two-point attempt when Emari Demercado pushed the pile and fell into the end zone.

Wilson -- who played most of the first half -- completed 7 of 13 passes for 93 yards and also absorbed several big hits, including a sack by Dennis Gardeck. Wilson didn't have much time to throw, particularly in the first quarter, but ended his outing on a good note after finding a wide-open Jeudy over the middle for a 21-yard touchdown strike on fourth down with 6:54 left in the second.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) passes against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)



Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) runs against Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)



Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) tackles Indianapolis Colts running back Evan Hull (26) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)



Buffalo Bills wide receiver Tyrell Shavers, left, and quarterback Matt Barkley celebrate after connecting on a touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)



Buffalo Bills wide receiver Tyrell Shavers celebrates with fans after scoring against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half of an NFL preseason football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)



Indianapolis Colts running back Jake Funk (37) is congratulated by quarterback Gardner Minshew II (10) after scoring against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)



Buffalo Bills quarterback Kyle Allen (9) passes against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)



Buffalo Bills running back Latavius Murray (28) runs against Indianapolis Colts linebacker Segun Olubi (50) and defensive end Adetomiwa Adebawore (95) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)



Indianapolis Colts running back Deon Jackson (35) runs against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)













