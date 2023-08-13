Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.

COMMERCIAL

Clark Contractors, 1 Pleasant Valley Drive, Little Rock, $18,670,499.

Clark Contractors, 4009 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock, $2,500,000.

Baldwin & Shell, 8901 Carti Way, Little Rock, $796,307.

Baldwin & Shell, 8901 Carti Way, Little Rock, $265,435.

CDI Contractors, LLC, 1600 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, $200,000.

RESIDENTIAL

Graham Smith Construction, 305 Copper Drive, Little Rock, $375,000.

Willmark Homes, LLC, 2920 Youngwood Road, Little Rock, $350,000.

Cope Gracy, 310 Kanis Ridge Drive, Little Rock, $235,000.

Cope Gracy, 312 Kanis Ridge Drive, Little Rock, $235,000.

Cope Gracy, 317 Kanis Ridge Drive, Little Rock, $235,000.

Graham Smith Construction, 59 Copper Circle, Little Rock, $225,000.

Graham Smith Construction, 61 Copper Circle, Little Rock, $225,000.

Brock Ferguson, Inc., 7205 Richwood Road, Little Rock, $200,000.

Terra Firma Project, 727 S. Valentine St., Little Rock, $159,700.

Hunter McMillen Group, 4709 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock, $150,000.

Dogwood Homes, LLC, 20 Walnut Valley Drive, Little Rock, $150,000.

Dogwood Homes, LLC, 98 White Oak Lane, Little Rock, $125,000.

Pro Service Builders, 35 Summit Ridge Drive, Little Rock, $113,000.

Regal Painting, 10910 Breckenridge Drive, Little Rock, $100,000.

Marvin Johnson, 1016 College St., Little Rock, $100,000.

Terra Firma Project, 3814 W. Sixth St., Little Rock, $77,377.