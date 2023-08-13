Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.
COMMERCIAL
Clark Contractors, 1 Pleasant Valley Drive, Little Rock, $18,670,499.
Clark Contractors, 4009 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock, $2,500,000.
Baldwin & Shell, 8901 Carti Way, Little Rock, $796,307.
Baldwin & Shell, 8901 Carti Way, Little Rock, $265,435.
CDI Contractors, LLC, 1600 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, $200,000.
RESIDENTIAL
Graham Smith Construction, 305 Copper Drive, Little Rock, $375,000.
Willmark Homes, LLC, 2920 Youngwood Road, Little Rock, $350,000.
Cope Gracy, 310 Kanis Ridge Drive, Little Rock, $235,000.
Cope Gracy, 312 Kanis Ridge Drive, Little Rock, $235,000.
Cope Gracy, 317 Kanis Ridge Drive, Little Rock, $235,000.
Graham Smith Construction, 59 Copper Circle, Little Rock, $225,000.
Graham Smith Construction, 61 Copper Circle, Little Rock, $225,000.
Brock Ferguson, Inc., 7205 Richwood Road, Little Rock, $200,000.
Terra Firma Project, 727 S. Valentine St., Little Rock, $159,700.
Hunter McMillen Group, 4709 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock, $150,000.
Dogwood Homes, LLC, 20 Walnut Valley Drive, Little Rock, $150,000.
Dogwood Homes, LLC, 98 White Oak Lane, Little Rock, $125,000.
Pro Service Builders, 35 Summit Ridge Drive, Little Rock, $113,000.
Regal Painting, 10910 Breckenridge Drive, Little Rock, $100,000.
Marvin Johnson, 1016 College St., Little Rock, $100,000.
Terra Firma Project, 3814 W. Sixth St., Little Rock, $77,377.