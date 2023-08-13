The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72204

6300 Colonel Glenn Road, residential, Martika Mason, 12:09 p.m. Aug. 5, property valued at $2,000.

1508 S. Elm St., residential, Alonzo Mills, 12:59 p.m. Aug. 7, property valued at $900.

4511 W. 26th St., residential, Anthony Bonds, 4:06 p.m. Aug. 7, property valued at $1,501.

72205

6723 Sandpiper Dr., residential, Adam Puccetti, 12:50 p.m. Aug. 6, property valued at $300.

4800 I St., residential, Rebecca Buerkle, 2:49 p.m. Aug. 7, property value unknown.

2814 Kavanaugh Blvd, commercial, Hillcrest Liquor/Fine Wines, 3:37 a.m. Aug. 10, property valued at $501.

6115 W. Markham St., residential, Melissa Reed, 2:27 p.m. Aug. 10, property valued at $2,001.

10101 W. 20th St., residential, Alyece Rodgers, 3:46 p.m. Aug. 10, property value unknown.

72206

401 W. Roosevelt Road, commercial, Menorah Bible Church, 9:19 a.m. Aug. 6, property valued at $1,900.

3323 S. Gaines St., commercial, Little Rock Park Land Care, 5:48 p.m. Aug. 6, property valued at $201.

3800 S. Chester St., residential, Ernie Moix, 8:07 a.m. Aug. 7, property valued at $2,601.

4808 Frazier Pike St., residential, Randy Williams, 1:47 p.m. Aug. 7, property valued at $1,200.

1004 W. 33rd St., residential, J. Andrews, 10:24 p.m. Aug. 10, property value unknown.

72207

7600 Rebsamen Park Road, residential, Kristi Putman, 7:20 p.m. Aug. 6, property valued at $802.

72209

9110 Interstate 30, commercial, United Rentals, 5:32 a.m. Aug. 4, property value unknown.

6320 Butler Road, residential, Richard Cotton, 1:26 p.m. Aug. 5, property valued at $680.

3520 Pinewood Loop, residential, Brittany Robinson, 11:31 a.m. Aug. 7, property valued at $180.

72103

9401 Mabelvale Pike, commercial, All About Tires and Brakes, 2:30 a.m. Aug. 7, property value unknown.

72211

1 Shackleford West Blvd., residential, Jamie Caldwell, 7:33 a.m. Aug. 4, property valued at $11,000.

12019 Westhaven Dr., commercial, McAlisters Deli, 2 a.m. Aug. 5, property value unknown.

12206 W. Markham St., commercial, Jimmy Johns, 8:17 a.m. Aug. 5, property value unknown.

1502 Green Mountain Dr., residential, Demijah Newman, 9:51 p.m. Aug. 7, property valued at $950.

72227

9500 N. Rodney Parham Road, commercial, Zips Car Wash, 7:21 a.m. Aug. 5, property valued at $6.

North Little Rock

72114

924 W. 15th St., commercial, Fusionite Services/AR Portable Toilets, 5 p.m. Aug. 4, property valued at $1,300.

909 N. Cypress St., residential, Tomas Caal-Tuil, 3:07 a.m. Aug. 9, property valued at $400.

1501 N. Orange St., residential, Corneilius Mathis, 5 p.m. Aug. 9, property valued at $600.