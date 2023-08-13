Business people Northwest Arkansas

Zachary Reed, RN, has been appointed nursing manager for North Arkansas Regional Medical Center’s Intensive Care and Medical Surgical Units. Reed earned his associate of applied science in nursing from Arkansas State University at Mountain Home and a bachelor of science in nursing from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock, followed by a master of nursing science in nursing administration from Capella University in Minneapolis.

Dr. Peyton Baker, a podiatrist, has joined with Medical Associates of Northwest Arkansas to open MANA Foot and Ankle Clinic inside Fayetteville Diagnostic Clinic at 3344 N. Futrall Drive, in Fayetteville. Baker graduated from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville with a bachelor of science in biology and his doctor of podiatric medicine degree at the Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science in North Chicago, Ill. He completed a three-year podiatric medicine and surgery residency at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah.



