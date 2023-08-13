Business people

BANKING

Citizens Bank announces the promotion of Clarinda Foote to senior vice president and chief administrative officer.

Farmers & Merchants Bank announces the appointment of Charlene Julian as the newest addition to its executive leadership team.

Lauren Neathery has been promoted to senior consumer lending specialist at Alcoa Community Federal Credit Union.

HIGHER EDUCATION

The University of Central Arkansas Division of Advancement announced several recent hires and promotions: Joan Shofner was promoted to associate vice president for campaign and development; Greg Weber was promoted to assistant vice president of legacy planning; Jennifer Boyett was hired as director of campaign communications; Mollie Henager was promoted to senior director of foundation relations and development; Jim Smith joined the advancement division as the senior director of development of the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.

MEDICAL

Dr. Ryan Banning has joined the medical staff at Baptist Health-Fort Smith as a general surgeon.

Dr. Christen Johnson recently joined Baptist Health Heart Institute/Arkansas Cardiology Clinic- North Little Rock.

Dr. Robert H. Hopkins Jr., a professor of internal medicine and pediatrics at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and director of the UAMS Division of General Internal Medicine, has been appointed medical director of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases.

CARTI recently welcomed Jason Browning as its general counsel.

NONPROFIT

Kristin Koenigsfest has been appointed as executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arkansas.

